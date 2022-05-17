New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Women leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

Dreams are an accumulation of fantasies and goals. Often, we live on the precipice of our dreams until a stroke of determination hits our mind, and we commence the journey of chasing them. Glued to those visions and rooted with the business world, Qurat Ul Ain grew up into a multifaceted businesswoman.

Hailing from a family of entrepreneurs in Kashmir, Qurat was seasoned to pursue a career as an entrepreneur herself. Right from her early schooling days at Presentation Convent School in Kashmir to DPS in Delhi, she grappled with her innate quality of selling. Nevertheless, a persistent student, she finally graduated from the University of Wollongong in Dubai, then completed her Master's in Business Administration.

A savvy salesperson right from the beginning, Qurat carved a reputation for herself in sales by selling privilege cards for top-notch hotels in the Middle East. With the unquenchable thirst to go higher and higher, she has been able to do this tightrope walking. Her passion for everything she does is an infectious quality that rubs off on everyone around her.

Powering through the challenges, Qurat fostered her talent as the only woman to be sharing honours among compatriots in the UAE real estate industry, after making a name for herself for over a decade, she feels it is pivotal to have self-belief because it's the motivating factor that never leaves your side. Keeping her hope and optimism for women entrepreneurs intact, she never stopped herself from travelling into the diverse avenues of the industry. Moreover, landed a leading role as a legendary sales professional and set up Drehomes Real Estate in 2007.

Qurat's modern angle on life does not make her any less of a believer. She manifests success for herself in the face of adversity and stagnancy too. "To me, success does not mean being famous, but how the client sees me, the trust they place in me, and the sheer joy of seeing their happy faces after moving into their dream home. With my passion for work, I accomplish my goals and set the bar high for others, because if your passion becomes your profession, you can create wonders. "

While unravelling the milestones, it was intriguing to see how Qurat has set an example for women to follow. She witnessed the challenges as she stepped into the male-dominated industry, and the biggest obstacle was to excel in the field, "Fighting gender prejudices at any level is the first step towards women's empowerment, and as a woman, I believe this kind of thing should be commended and not demanded in today's world," says the leader.

Inspired by her role model, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and learning about his unrivalled legacy and revolutions in the UAE, Qurat says, "His vision for the UAE motivated me to go after the challenges in the real estate sector. He certainly is my role model; someone I have always looked upon whenever I felt like giving up. "

Passionate about her work, playing multiple roles, Qurat has never failed to strike a balance between home and work. Qurat explains, "There are times when work suffers due to personal commitments and vice-versa, but I am very fortunate not only to have a great team but also a loving and supportive family who understand my work nature and have always stood by my side, which makes it easier to balance them both."

An indomitable spirit anda leading realtor, getting global heads turning with her thoughts and customer-centralizedwork Qurat sums up saying, "To succeed, all you need is a bit of confidence in yourself, and you can achieve great things. When it comes to displaying your talents, women are always a step ahead of men. All you need is equal opportunities. So, if I can do it, so can you. Have a little faith in yourself, and you can pave the way for others." To know more about Qurat, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

