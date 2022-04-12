New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): D2C baby product brand, R for Rabbit, is expanding its business to the middle-east, forming a Distribution agreement with global fashion and lifestyle brand conglomerate Apparel Group.

The company will be seeking a 10% growth in the revenue from this expansion.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Quarterfinal Second Leg Football Match in IST.

Middle-east is one of the biggest markets and is considered the most happening market, possessing multiple opportunities for a brand to strengthen its global presence. The major factors driving the expansion in Middle East Asia (MEA) are the rise in government investment, growth in technology and population, and the increasing need for industrial development.

The company's current revenue run rate is around INR 100 crore, and the company expects to double its revenue in the span of 3 to 5 years. With this expansion, the company is also looking to create broader brand awareness amongst its consumers overseas and seek over 10% sales within a year.

Also Read | Eight in 10 Working Women Want to Work More Flexibly, Finds LinkedIn Survey.

The impact of COVID-19 primarily affected the industries and various markets. Even, R for Rabbit observed disruption in both their logistics and functioning. But the brand picked up the pace and was able to resume their business.

Delighted with this collaboration, Kunal Popat, Founder, R for Rabbit said, "We are pleased with the collaboration of R for Rabbit and Apparel Group. Seeing multiple opportunities in the Middle East, we are keen to enter a new geographic and expand our business. Our expansion plan will benefit our business, and we are expecting to see over 10% revenue within a year. We aim to accelerate our business growth in the coming few years and seek to double our revenue in 3 to 5 years. We will be offering our various range of products in the middle-east region about 100 SKU's. Our company is well recognized among our Indian consumers and with this expansion in middle east, we expect to see our business grow exponentially. Furthermore, we will be at the forefront to create innovative, quality, and hygienic products for babies and kids."

Rahul Pawar, Business Head of R&B Kids said, "The Apparel Group continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable R&B Kids to stay at the forefront of consumer trends across retail and e-commerce platforms. We believe this collaboration will create compelling and sustainable value for our system and our shareowners. Together, working as a team, we will unlock the full potential of retail and digital transformations and place our clients on the best path for success in the new Middle East region."

R for Rabbit has a pan-India presence offering a diverse range of baby products, including Baby Gear, Ride-Ons, Nursing & Feeding Range, Activity & Bathing toys, Baby care, baby grooming kit and many more. Company Recently Launched Feather Diapers - Premium Diapers for the consumers who are aspiring international quality and comfort for their little ones. Founded by the entrepreneur couple Kunal Popat and Mrs. Kinjal Popat, the company focuses on developing safe baby products that meet international safety guidelines at accessible price points. After the birth of their daughter Aarna, they observed a huge gap in the design and quality of the baby products available in the market, and R for Rabbit was conceptualized to fill the space of a high quality, "Designed in India" baby products brand.

Prioritizing safety and sustainability, the brand believes in making the parenting experience fun, safe and simple while delivering a comfortable lifestyle for the healthy development of babies and children. The company has developed innovative products suited to Indian tastes and requirements, embedded with world-class safety standards and technology. The four fundamental aspects that embody the brand include Certified Safety Standards, Innovation, Robust Quality and Excellent Customer Service.

R for Rabbit recently expanded their product portfolio and launched baby care products such as baby diapers, diaper pails, and baby wipes. In addition, the company has recently raised funding of INR 40 crores from Private Equity firm, Xponentia Capital Partners. This will help strengthen the company's brand approach, scaling distribution and operations in the domestic market, enhancing the existing product portfolio and introduce new categories of products. The brand is also planning to expand in Nepal and Bhutan in the coming time.

R for Rabbit is a team of young professionals dedicated to making the parenting experience wonderfully simpler and amazingly easier. The brand provides a diverse range of baby products that are developed by putting in special focus and understanding to the needs of both, the parents and the child.

R for Rabbit works with the goal of providing babies with the best products, safe technologies and a comfortable lifestyle for their healthy development. Since 2014, R for Rabbit has grown its business across platforms, and in the coming years the company expects to invest in various new product categories. Recently, the company raised Series A funding from Private Equity Firm Xponentia Capital Partners.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)