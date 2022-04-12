Karim Benzema’s hat-trick in the first leg of the quarter-final tie has placed Real Madrid in a position of strength. Next up for the Los Blancos is the return leg at home against the Blues and given Chelsea’s history of fighting till the very end of the competition, Carlo Ancelotti will want his troops to stay composed. A comfortable 2-0 win over Getafe was a perfect way to gear up for this crunch tie. Chelsea were tactically poor against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge which is a rarity for a team managed by Thomas Tuchel. They thumped Southampton at the weekend and that win must have given them a lot of confidence. Real Madrid versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv from 12:30 AM IST.

Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic are back in the matchday squad for Real Madrid but Eden Hazard’s injury woes keep him out. Eder Militao is suspended and will not feature and so will Jesus Vallejo, who is in quarantine following a positive coronavirus test. Karim Benzema will once again be the player to watch out for in the attacking third. The midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric pick themselves up with Ancelotti banking a lot on them.

Romelu Lukaku misses out for Chelsea with an injury while Ross Barkley’s illness keeps him out as well. Timo Werner was amongst the goals at the weekend and the German international will need to replicate some of that form if the Blues are to pull off an upset. He will be joined by Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in attack. Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante are dependable names in midfield and the duo needs to keep the side ticking with their passing and energy.

When is Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on April 12, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Chelsea on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. Real Madrid may fail to beat Blues on the night but they are sure to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

