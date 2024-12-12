BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12: R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio Company), a global leader in digital product engineering and technology solutions, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's ISV and Internet-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

Everest Group's ISV and Internet-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is a comprehensive evaluation that analyzes the capabilities and market impact of leading engineering service providers. In this year's assessment, R Systems is identified as a Major Contender, reaffirming its position as a prominent player in the software product engineering landscape. The assessment evaluated 37 software product engineering service providers across several key dimensions including market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. R Systems is recognized for its:

* Revenue growth, particularly in the ISV and internet, driven by multiple large deal wins and an expanding client base.* Investments in developing IP, focusing on areas such as AI, Generative AI, and Chaos Engineering.* Enhanced engineering capabilities across ISV and internet vertical, as well as across key themes such as Cloud, DevOps, Data Engineering, and Generative AI following the acquisition of Velotio.* Balanced portfolio across buyer sizes and geographies (North America, Europe, and APAC).* Strong partner ecosystem that including hyperscalers (AWS, GCP, and Azure), data engineering partners (Snowflake, Tableau, and PowerBI), and other enterprise technology providers (Automation Anywhere and UiPath).* Client-centric approach, clients valuing its technical expertise, flexibility, and AI/ML based frameworks that it leverages in the engagements.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group's ISV and Internet-specific SPES PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. It reflects our deep understanding of the market and digital priorities of our clients along with a strong commitment to their success. Through strategic investments in IP, talent, and end-to-end product development capabilities, we're enabling our clients to advance their product roadmaps and create exceptional user experiences," says Kalpak Shah, Head - Tech, Internet & Platforms, R Systems and CEO & Founder, Velotio.

"R Systems has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's ISV and Internet-specific PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The company has been proactively investing in areas such as cloud, DevOps, data engineering, generative AI, and chaos engineering, while also expanding through strategic acquisitions such as Velotio," says Mayank Maria, Vice President, Everest Group. "R Systems is highly regarded by its clients for its technical expertise, efficient project delivery, and ability to drive innovation around emerging themes." Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

