Haliey Welch, aka Hawk Tuah Girl, became an overnight internet sensation after a spontaneous interview during which she gave a cheeky response went viral online. From being a small-town girl with no social media presence to taking the internet by storm, she has come a long way. Since then, Haliey has been the judge at a bikini contest, launched her podcast, made her debut on the Kick streaming platform, and more. However, while she has gained immense popularity and is loved for her content, her fame has also brought its fair share of downsides. Recently, she was embroiled in a cryptocurrency scam, faces potential lawsuits, and was at the centre of a death hoax. Scroll below to read all about it. Hawk Tuah Girl Aka Haliey Welch Launches Crypto Memecoin HAWK, Faces Backlash After Token’s Market Cap Crashed From USD 500 Million to USD 60 Million in Minutes.

Hawk Tuah Girl Memecoin Hawk Cryptocurrency Scam

Recently, capitalising on her fame as the ‘Hawk Tuah Girl,’ Haliey launched a memecoin with the same name, Hawk. While it had an exciting start upon release, the coin crashed within just 20 minutes, leaving people losing their money in the process.

Hawk Tuah Girl Potential Lawsuits

After launching her memecoin ‘Hawk,’ which first rose to USD 500 million before crashing to USD 60 million in just 20 minutes, she faced backlash and criticism. On-chain data had exposed suspicious activities like holding a large share of tokens and selling them quickly. This led to critics accusing her of inside trading, wallet manipulation, and planning a pump and dump scheme. She was also threatened with legal action and potential lawsuits.

Hawk Tuah Girl Death Hoax

As if that was not enough, she also found herself at the centre of a death hoax. A viral post about the 22-year-old content creator’s death recently went viral online, and it caused confusion and worry among fans and followers. However, she is very much alive, and the post turned out to be nothing more than a hoax. Is Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch Dead at 22? Bizarre Rumour and Death Hoax Surface Online Amid Internet Sensation’s Crypto Memecoin Controversy.

She has recently been involved in a series of controversies, which are starting to tarnish her image and reputation and impact her fans and followers as well. It is also impacting her online brand and image. Let’s hope things take a turn for the better and the controversies surrounding her are resolved.

