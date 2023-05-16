Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited has announced the appointment of Rajeev Dogra as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer following regulatory approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

With a career spanning over three decades, Dogra brings with him a wealth of rich experience in insurance operations, in-depth industry knowledge, great networking skills, and exemplary leadership qualities. Moreover, he has demonstrated outstanding efforts in operational resilience, led effective turnarounds, set up and grown new businesses.

Taking over the helm, Dogra, Managing Director & CEO, of Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited said, "I am honoured and elated to take on this role at such an exciting time of my career journey. The needs and expectations from the insurance industry, people, regulators, and other stakeholders are changing rapidly for the good. The opportunity that lies ahead in the insurance industry is limitless. It will be my endeavour to ensure a brighter future for the company. As I embark on this journey, I hope to further strengthen the brand offerings by perfectly aligning our strategy towards sustainable and lasting growth.''

Since joining the company's Sales and Distribution division in October 2011, Dogra has played a significant role in carving a niche for the company. The company has grown its Liability book consistently along with other commercial and retail products. It now has a presence in major Geographies for Specialty, Motor, Health, Miscellaneous and Property Insurance products.

Dogra is an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi, a Bachelor of Law (Delhi University), a Fellow member of The Insurance Institute of India (FIII), and a distinction holder of INSEAD's Leadership Program.

Raheja QBE is a joint venture between Rajan Raheja Group and QBE Insurance, Australia based global insurer. While Rajan Raheja Group brings in its extensive knowledge across various business sectors in India, QBE insurance offers global expertise in insurance that together results in innovative insurance solutions for diverse consumers.

