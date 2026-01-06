PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6: India's electric mobility story is often framed around personal vehicles and urban travel. That lens misses where most energy is consumed and where emissions are hardest to control. Freight and industrial transport continue to rely heavily on diesel, operating long hours across supply chains that underpin manufacturing, infrastructure, and trade. This is where Rahul Kanuganti has concentrated his work. As the founder of Flytta, he focuses on applying electric mobility to heavy-duty and industrial logistics, a segment defined by continuous operations, tight cost controls, and limited tolerance for downtime.

Clean mobility as an operational priority

For Rahul Kanuganti, clean mobility starts with how energy is used on the ground. Heavy-duty vehicles may represent a smaller share of total vehicle numbers, but they account for a significant share of fuel consumption because of payloads and duty cycles. Reducing dependence on diesel in this segment directly affects fuel exposure, operating costs, and emissions. Instead of approaching EV adoption as a broad transition, his focus is on where it can be executed with discipline. Industrial freight routes offer predictable distances, repeat movements, and defined turnaround points. These conditions allow electric mobility to be planned rather than improvised.

Why industrial logistics offers early traction

Unlike personal transport, industrial logistics operates on repeatable patterns. Routes between mines, plants, ports, and hubs are designed around volume rather than convenience. Vehicles return to base, operate on fixed schedules, and are managed centrally. Rahul Kanuganti works within these constraints. Mining belts, cement movement, steel logistics, port operations, and hub-to-hub corridors are areas where electric trucks can be deployed without disrupting operations. In these environments, factors such as turnaround time and reliability matter more than maximum driving range.

By focusing on structured routes, electric mobility becomes a tool to improve predictability rather than a risk to service continuity.

Infrastructure built around productivity

One of the recurring challenges in electric freight adoption is infrastructure. Charging models designed for passenger vehicles do not translate well to heavy-duty operations. Freight vehicles cannot afford extended idle time. Any delay affects downstream schedules and cost. Rahul Kanuganti's approach emphasises infrastructure that supports continuous movement. High-capacity fast charging and, in some industrial settings, battery swapping help reduce waiting time and improve utilisation. Closed operational environments such as ports or manufacturing parks are well suited to these models because power access and movement can be tightly coordinated. Infrastructure planning, in this view, must follow freight movement rather than urban density.

Operating under sustained demand

Logistics networks in India are increasingly operating under sustained high volumes rather than short seasonal spikes. Manufacturing growth and infrastructure activity have pushed many operators into continuous peak conditions. This shift exposes inefficiencies quickly. Congestion at loading points, delays in documentation, or poorly sequenced dispatches compound across routes. Under these conditions, operational discipline becomes more important than additional capacity. Rahul Kanuganti places emphasis on planning that reduces friction rather than reacting to it. Predictable routing, better turnaround management, and clear exception handling are essential when introducing new energy systems into freight networks.

Measuring productivity realistically

In heavy-duty logistics, asset productivity is often measured by kilometres run. Rahul takes a broader view. Consistency, low damage rates, and controlled maintenance cycles are as important as utilisation. Empty movements, unplanned detention, and deferred maintenance increase costs quickly in high-intensity operations. Evaluating productivity means looking at how smoothly vehicles move through each stage of the network and how reliably schedules are met. Electric vehicles introduce new metrics such as energy cost per kilometre and charging time. Managed correctly, these provide greater cost visibility rather than complexity.

ESG expectations and freight decisions

Sustainability goals are no longer limited to reporting. For many industrial companies, transportation emissions form a significant part of operational impact. Freight choices increasingly influence supplier qualification and long-term partnerships.

Rahul Kanuganti sees clean freight adoption being driven as much by operational and commercial expectations as by regulation. Electric mobility offers companies a way to improve emissions profiles while maintaining cost control and service reliability. The emphasis remains on execution. Outcomes matter more than announcements, especially in industrial supply chains.

Looking at the next phase

Over the coming year, logistics networks are likely to become more route-disciplined and corridor-focused. Operators are narrowing attention to lanes that perform consistently rather than stretching assets across unpredictable routes.

Energy decisions will increasingly be part of network design. Electric mobility will expand where utilisation is high and routes are structured, while other segments evolve alongside infrastructure readiness. Rahul Kanuganti's work reflects a practical approach to this transition. Rather than forcing uniform adoption, it focuses on alignment between routes, infrastructure, and operating intensity.

Redefining the EV conversation

India's EV transition will not be defined solely by passenger adoption. Its impact will depend on how industrial transport evolves and how efficiently energy is used across logistics networks. By working in heavy-duty and industrial logistics, Rahul Kanuganti operates where electrification intersects directly with energy use, cost, and reliability. His approach treats electric mobility as an operational shift rather than a symbolic one.

