Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in Rajasthan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Ambuja Cements Ltd on Saturday started trial run at a greenfield integrated plant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot virtually inaugurated the trial runs at Marwar Cement Works.

Built over an investment of Rs 2,350 crore, the greenfield integrated plant enhances Ambuja's clinker capacity by three million tonnes per annum and helps in improving cement sales by three million tonnes per annum.

The plant has a waste heat recovery system that converts waste heat derived during the production process into energy.

Gehlot said cement is one of the most important materials for infrastructure and nation's growth.

"The state is ready to provide all assistance necessary for the progress of the industry. It will be our common endeavour that we can become a strong partner for Rajasthan and the country," he said.

Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements, said the company's endeavour will always be to become a strong partner and builder of progress for India.

Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in Rajasthan after Rabriyawas and Lakheri. It is also the second integrated plant of Ambuja in Rajasthan and sixth in the country.

Ambuja Cements, a part of the global conglomerate Holcim, has a capacity of 29.65 million tonnes with five integrated manufacturing plants and eight grinding units across the country. (ANI)

