Manchester City would face newcomers Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, August 21. The match would be played at the Etihad stadium and has a start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). City were handed a shock defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in their very first game of this season's Premier League. Playing against Spurs in an away match, Pep Guardiola's side didn't have an ideal start to their title defense as a solitary goal scored by Heung-min Son was enough to differentiate between both sides. They fielded their most expensive player, Jack Grealish but the English midfielder failed to inspire his side to a win. The titleholders would aim to get their campaign back on track when they face Norwich on Saturday. Liverpool vs Burnley Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for LIV vs BUR Premier League 2021-22 Clash

Norwich, on the other hand, are also coming on the back of a defeat to Liverpool and would also look to revive their season in the Premier League. Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Team tips for this match:

Manchester City vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Tim Krul (NOR) must be your keeper.

Manchester City vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ruben Dias (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Joao Cancelo (MCI) and Benjamin Mendy (MCI) can be the defenders in your team.

Manchester City vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Jack Grealish (MCI) and Todd Cantwell (NOR) can be picked in the midfield.

Manchester City vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raheem Sterling (MCI), Milot Rashica (NOR) and Teemu Pukki (NOR) can be the forwards.

Manchester City vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tim Krul (NOR), Ruben Dias (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Joao Cancelo (MCI), Benjamin Mendy (MCI), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Jack Grealish (MCI), Todd Cantwell (NOR), Raheem Sterling (MCI), Milot Rashica (NOR) and Teemu Pukki (NOR)

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) can be named as captain of your MNC vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Team while Tim Krul (NOR) can be the vice-captain.

