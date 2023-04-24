New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Rajesh Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and incumbent Anurag Jain has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Prior to this, Singh, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was serving as Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Rajesh Kumar Singh is an Indian Administrative Service officer of 1989 Batch from Kerala cadre.

He has held many important positions in the Union Government as Commissioner - DDA, Joint Secretary - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary - Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare and Chief Vigilance Officer - Food Corporation of India.

He has also held important positions in the State Government as Secretary, Urban Development and Finance Secretary, Government of Kerala. (ANI)

