Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: This Diwali, fans of the legendary actor Rajinikanth are in for a spectacular treat as Star Gold presents the World TV Premiere of the mega-hit movie 'Rajini The Jailer'. This action-packed extravaganza, which set the box office on fire with a staggering box office collection will be aired on Star Gold on November 11th at 8 pm.

"Rajinikanth is a true sensation and each of his movies transform into a national event eagerly anticipated by the entire country. We are elated to announce the premiere of Rajini The Jailer on Star Gold this Diwali, a time when families come together. Our commitment lies in bringing the biggest blockbusters and iconic cinematic experiences to our viewers on Star Gold. As a part of this unwavering commitment, we are proud to bring in yet another sensational hit that our viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their homes," said a Star Gold spokesperson.

Rajini The Jailer, a 2023 Indian action thriller directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures boasts a star-studded cast led by the iconic Rajinikanth. The ensemble includes Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu, with special guest appearances by the eminent Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. The film's captivating soundtrack was composed by the brilliant Anirudh Ravichander.

Upon its theatrical release on August 10, 2023, 'Rajini The Jailer' received widespread acclaim from critics who lauded its exceptional screenwriting, dynamic direction, outstanding performances by the cast, well-defined characterizations, and the gripping background score. The film swiftly climbed the ranks to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023, both domestically and internationally. Rajini The Jailer follows the journey of Muthuvel Pandian, a retired police officer who stands up to a perilous smuggling gang to protect his family.

Get ready to make this Diwali truly memorable as Star Gold presents the World Television Premiere of 'Rajni The Jailer' on November 11th, 2023, at 8 pm. Brace yourself for a cinematic journey that will keep you at the edge of your seats.

