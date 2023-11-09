Govatsa Dwadashi 2023 will be observed on Thursday, November 9. It is a Hindu festival celebrated on the twelfth day of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in Kartik, typically in October or November on the Gregorian calendar. As you celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a collection of rangoli designs that you can try to decorate your house for the auspicious day.

Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form that involves crafting intricate and colourful patterns on the ground using materials like coloured rice, dry flour, flower petals, or coloured powders. People often draw beautiful rangoli designs on Govatsa Dwadashi to decorate their houses for the festive day. To create a Govatsa Dwadashi Rangoli, choose designs that reflect the festival's theme, incorporating cow and calf motifs and natural elements. Diwali Rangoli Designs 2023: Latest Diwali Rangoli Patterns To Make the 'Festival of Lights' Beautiful and Colourful (Watch Videos).

The colours used in the Rangoli should echo the rustic and earthy tones associated with rural life and the environment in which cows and calves thrive. The location for your Rangoli should be a clean, visible space, such as the courtyard or entrance of your home. Prepare the surface, mark the outline, and carefully execute your design. You can further enhance the Rangoli's beauty by adding fresh flower petals, small figurines of cows and calves, or lighting oil lamps and diyas around the artwork. Here is a collection of intricate rangoli designs that you can try on Govatsa Dwadashi 2023.

Vasubaras Rangoli For Diwali 2023

Rangoli Designs For Vasubaras

A Govatsa Dwadashi Rangoli is an artistic expression and a spiritual tribute to the sacred animals of India. It serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion and gratitude while adding a festive and celebratory touch to the observation of this significant Hindu festival. It is a way to engage family and friends, explaining the significance of the day and the values associated with the respectful treatment of cows and their calves.

Wishing everyone a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2023!

