New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed and returned 'The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2023' and 'The Appropriation Bill, 2023' or Finance Bill 2023 amid the din without any discussion.

These bills were passed amid a ruckus created by the Opposition parties seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Both bills were passed by the Lok Sabha last week amid similar pandemonium created by the Opposition parties on the same issue.

Minutes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the 'The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2023' and 'The Appropriation Bill, 2023' in the Rajya Sabha, they were considered and returned amid ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition parliamentarians.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023 aims to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2023-24.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week without discussion amid din in the Lower House.

The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023 seeks authorisation of payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23. The Bill was also been passed by the Lok Sabha last week without discussion.

The Lok Sabha on March 24 passed the Finance Bill 2023 with several official amendments amid din created by sloganeering by the Opposition parliamentarians who continued with their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tabled 64 official amendments to the Finance Bill which was tabled in Parliament on February 1 along with the Budget proposals. (ANI)

