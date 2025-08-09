VMPL

Pune (Mahaarshtra) [India], August 9: This Raksha Bandhan, enjoy home loan interest rates starting as low as 7.49% from Bajaj Housing Finance! Apply for a home loan during the offer period and achieve one of life's important milestones. Buying a home is no longer just a dream. For many Indians, it is an aspiration that ranks high on their financial bucket list. Considered to be one of life's key milestones, becoming a homeowner marks a pivotal moment in an individual's life, a transformative experience that offers a sense of accomplishment and security. Prospective homeowners often turn to lenders to finance their purchase through a home loan, and this Raksha Bandhan, Bajaj Housing Finance, is making it extremely lucrative to apply for a housing loan.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 09, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

With special interest rates starting from just 7.49% p.a., Bajaj Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, is offering home loans of up to Rs. 5 crore* or more! Thus, if eligible, applicants can turn their dreams into a reality and purchase their preferred properties. Repayments are made convenient and hassle-free, with EMIs starting from just Rs. 687/lakh*, while repayment tenures can go up to 32 years!

Fast approval and disbursal times

Also Read | What Is 'Rudrastra'? All You Need To Know About Indian Railways' Longest-Ever Freight Train With 354 Wagons and 7 Locomotives.

One of the key considerations for applicants while applying for a home loan is the time it takes for the lender to disburse the loan post approval. Bajaj Housing Finance has streamlined the application process, with loans being disbursed within just 48 hours* of loan approval and document verification. Thus, the entire process is quick, transparent, and hassle-free, and applicants can track their loan details and related documents digitally through the Bajaj Housing Finance Customer Portal.

Key features of home loans from Bajaj Housing Finance

-Special interest rates: This Raksha Bandhan, prospective home buyers can avail of special interest rates on home loans starting from 7.49% p.a. This significantly reduces the EMI burden, with EMIs starting as low as Rs. 687 / lakh*!

-Dual interest rate: For the first three years of the repayment period, borrowers can enjoy a fixed interest rate, offering predictability in repayments. Afterwards, it will be converted into a floating interest rate.

-High loan amount: Catering to varying needs and preferences, Bajaj Housing Finance offers loan amounts of up to Rs. 5 crore* or more! The loan amount will be approved based on the applicant's eligibility.

-Home loan balance transfer: Applicants with existing home loans can opt for the home loan balance transfer option, reducing their EMI obligation and taking advantage of the range of benefits offered by Bajaj Housing Finance.

-Top-up loans: Besides lower interest rates, borrowers opting for the home loan balance transfer option can also get a top-up loan of Rs. 1 crore* or more, depending on their eligibility.

-Personalised repayment options: Borrowers purchasing an under-construction property can pay only a small part of their EMIs in the initial period, thanks to personalised repayment options.

Why opt for a home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance?

-Zero foreclosure charges: Borrowers whose home loans are linked to floating interest rates needn't pay prepayment or foreclosure charges. This allows them to either foreclose the loan or make a large prepayment as and when they get access to surplus funds.

-Hassle-free application process: Borrowers can apply for the housing loan online, skipping manual visits to branch offices. Additionally, applicants can opt for the doorstep document pick-up service, enhancing convenience.

-Flexible tenures: Based on the loan amount and their financial standing, borrowers can opt for tenures of up to 32 years! This makes EMI payments affordable and convenient.

-Quick disbursal: Once the loan application is approved and documents verified, the loan amount will be disbursed within just 48 hours*!

-More than 7,800 approved projects: Bajaj Housing Finance has over 7,800 approved projects, offering borrowers a wide range of options to choose from at highly competitive interest rates.

-External benchmark-linked loans: Borrowers can also link their home loan interest rate to an external benchmark, such as the repo rate.

Besides these benefits, borrowers can leverage tools like EMI and eligibility calculators. Additionally, they can get real-time access to loan details and other loan-related documents by logging into the customer portal.

Eligibility criteria for availing a home loan this Raksha Bandhan

To apply for a home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance, the applicant must:

-Be an Indian citizen residing in the country

-Be aged between 23 and 67 (salaried) or 23 and 70 (self-employed)

-Have a CIBIL score of 725 or higher

-Be salaried, self-employed, or a professional

Additionally, the following documents are required while applying for the housing loan:

-KYC documents (such as ID and address proof)

-Income proof (such as salary slips or P&L statements)

-For self-employed applicants, proof of business

-Bank statements for the previous six months

How to apply for a home loan

Here's how prospective homeowners can apply for a home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance:

-Step 1: Access the application form (https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in/home-loan-application-form).

-Step 2: Fill out the form by providing personal details and employment type.

-Step 3: Select the loan type you wish to apply for and provide your net monthly income.

-Step 4: Provide the PIN code and enter the loan amount you wish to avail.

-Step 5: Select 'Generate OTP' and enter the one-time password. Click 'Proceed'.

-Step 6: Provide all the financial details and fill out the remaining fields.

-Step 7: Click 'Submit'.

After submitting the form, your application will be reviewed, and documents will be verified. Once the application is approved, the loan amount will be disbursed.

Your trusted lending partner

This Raksha Bandhan can be the auspicious occasion you have been waiting for if you have been considering purchasing a new home. Apply for a home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance at nominal home loan interest rates starting from just 7.49% p.a.! One of the leading lending institutions in the country, Bajaj Housing Finance extends several benefits while streamlining the entire process. You can be assured of transparent charges, customer-first service, and highly competitive rates.

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)