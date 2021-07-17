Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dangal TV is all set to launch a new TV show Rakshabandhan - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal, that revolves around brother-sister bonding on July 19. Revolving around women empowerment, the story revolves around two children - brother-sister, sister is extremely protective of the brother and feels that like the brother, the sister should also protect the brother.

Nyra Banerjee and Nishant Malkani will be playing the lead roles in the show. Hardika Sharma and Azinkya Mishra are kids in the serial. Manish Singhal, Director of Dangal TV, said, "We believe it is our audience who is responsible for our success. Our focus is to tell stories that are socially relevant and this show seeks to portray women empowerment. In today's times when the entire world is going through a tough phase, we wanted to bring a story that not only speaks of family togetherness but also celebrates the relationship of siblings and underlines the fact that women are at par with men in every relationship at home and outside."

Manish added, "It's not just ratings, but it's also the belief that some stories need to be told and that we all have a responsibility as to bring about a change and reflect the aspirations of our women in small towns. Not only that we have captured a vaccination drive in one of our promos in the hope that it reminds us all adults to get our vaccines in time."

The show focuses on the love of a brother and sister and how the stepmother is the villain and creates a rift between the two. It will have many twists and turns.

Do watch and shower your love on Rakshabandhan Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal starting from 19th July 2021 Monday to Friday at 7.30 PM on Dangal TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTIpG27siQk

