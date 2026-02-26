Chandigarh [India], February 26 (ANI): The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued a notification summoning the Sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the State of Punjab to meet for its Twelfth Budget Session on March 6.

As per the notification dated February 26, the session has been summoned by Gulab Chand Kataria in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 27: Timings for 9th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

The House will assemble at 11:00 am on March 6 in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Hall, Vidhan Bhavan, Chandigarh.

The order, issued from Chandigarh today has been communicated to all Members of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, senior state government officials and concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

Also Read | Indian Railways Sanctions Infrastructure Projects Worth INR 8.71 Billion To Boost Vande Bharat and LHB Maintenance Across 3 States.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the budget session of the state Assembly will be held from March 6 to March 16, with the Budget 2026-27 to be presented on March 8. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget in the assembly.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh Chief Minister said, "We have decided to hold the budget session of the Punjab Assembly from March 6 to March 16. Depending on the BAC (Business Advisory Committee), if needed, the session will be extended. We will present the budget on Sunday, March 8th. If PM Modi can run Parliament on Sunday, can't we? March 8 isn't just a Sunday; it's also International Women's Day."

Bhagwant Mann further announced the Meri Rasoi scheme for 40 lakh families, under which the state government will distribute ration kits

"The scheme impacting 40 lakh families, Meri Rasoi. The wheat given under the public distribution system will continue, and the quality of the wheat has also improved. Now, to make Punjab's food more nutritious, we are launching the scheme, under which the Punjab government will distribute food kits to 40 lakh families. Along with wheat, two kilograms of dal, two kilograms of sugar, one kilogram iodised salt, 200 grams of turmeric powder and one litre of oil," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)