Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (BSE: RAMKY | 533262; NSE: RAMKY), a company operating in the infrastructure space with niche expertise in Industrial Infra solutions, Water and Waste water management, and Urban Solutions announced its Q1 FY 26 results. EBITDA stands at INR 1,002 Million for the current quarter, as against INR 450 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025, an increase of over 123%. The Profit after Tax (PAT) stands at INR 556 Million for quarter ended, as against INR 96 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025.

The Company had entered into a Restructuring Agreement with its lenders on June 12, 2015. The restructured debt (excluding working capital facilities) was fully repaid in 2019. Subsequently, on July 11, 2025, the Company and its lenders executed a Restructuring Exit Agreement there by ending the Trust & Retention Account (TRA) mechanism and coming out of restructure.

Financial Performance:

Standalone performance -- healthy EBITDA and PAT margins in Q1

* EBITDA stands at INR 1,002 Million for the current quarter, as against INR 450 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025, an increase of over 123%. EBITDA for corresponding quarter ended 30.06.2024 was INR 1,412 Million.

* Revenue from operations stands at INR 3,511 Million for quarter ended as against INR 5,501 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.06.2024 and against INR 4,861 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025.

* The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 746 Million for quarter ended as against INR 1,200 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.06.2024 and against INR 123 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025.

* The Profit after Tax (PAT) stands at INR 556 Million for quarter ended as against INR 864 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.06.2024 and against INR 96 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025.

Consolidated Performance -- steady growth and operational resilience reflects

* Revenue from operations stands at INR 3,792 Million for quarter ended as against INR 5,691 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.06.2024 and against INR 4,889 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025.

* EBITDA stands at INR 1,370 Million for quarter ended as against INR 1,520 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.06.2024 and against INR 566 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025.

* The Profit before Tax (PBT) stands at INR 1,008 Million for quarter ended as against INR 1,106 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.06.2024 and against INR 83 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025.

* The Profit after Tax (PAT) stands at INR 770 Million for quarter ended as against INR 710 Million for corresponding quarter ended 30.06.2024 and against INR 33 Million for quarter ended 31.03.2025.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Y R Nagaraja, Managing Director said, "We are pleased to inform that company has demonstrated consistent performance, marked by steady growth and operational resilience. Despite a dynamic market environment, we have maintained our strategic focus, delivering value to our stakeholders and achieving key business milestones. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation, strengthening our core operations, and pursuing sustainable growth. Our strategic direction and operational excellence have been reaffirmed by our successful project delivery, sustainable urban solutions and commitment to building resilient, future-ready infrastructure.

On July 11, 2025, Ramky Infrastructure and its lenders formally executed the Restructuring Exit Agreement (REA), marking an end to the restructure that was put in place in 2015. Although the debt was fully repaid in June 2019(the REA was signed). Entering this REA not only strengthens our financial position, account re-classified as standard and also enables us to proactively pursue our strategic goals in the rapidly growing sustainable infrastructure market. We remain fully committed to creating greater value for our shareholders while making a substantial contribution to India's infrastructure development. We remain confident that our focused approach will continue to deliver sustainable growth and enhanced value for all our stakeholders. Your steadfast commitment has been crucial in achieving this milestone."

This milestone signifies not just the end of a challenging period, but the exciting beginning of a new era of accelerated growth and opportunity for our organization. We are now ready to sprint towards future opportunities.

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

