New Delhi [India], January 21: A thunderous new force rises in Indian cinema as Janmmejaya takes center stage in the action drama Ramyaa, directed by filmmaker Santosh Parab. The poster has set the internet ablaze, with Janmmejaya intense, fiery avatar, gun in hand, eyes blazing with raw fury already being hailed as one of the most impactful introductions of the year.

Produced by Anandvan Creations and Sulbha Kala Kruti, Ramyaa marks a defining moment for Janmmejaya, who steps into a commanding lead role that promises power, grit, and high-voltage drama. His screen presence dominates the poster, establishing him unmistakably as the heart, soul, and unstoppable driving force of the film.

Joining him in strong supporting roles are industry stalwarts Sayaji Shinde, Ashok Samarth, Samaira Rao, Sheetal Pathak, and Ganesh Yadav. But make no mistake, Ramyaa is Janmmejaya film all the way, with the narrative crafted to showcase his intensity, versatility, and heroic charisma.

With a gripping story by Sunil Rajan and Santosh Parab, dynamic cinematography by Navin N. V. Mishra, and a pulsating background score by Bilpaab Dutta, Ramyaa is shaping up to be a high-impact entertainer that introduces a bold new protagonist for the masses, Janmmejaya in and as Ramyaa.

The film's production has been backed by top creative talents, including action director Kindhen R. Singh, editor duo Amit K. Kaushik and Rahul Prajapati, and choreographer Sushma Suman, ensuring a cinematic experience built around Janmmejaya's commanding performance

Ramyaa hits cinemas on Valentine 2026, offering audiences a fierce, emotional, and adrenaline-packed story led by the blazing presence of Janmmejaya

"Ramyaa is not just a character I portrayed. Stepping into his skin demanded that I break myself down and rebuild from scratch. This film pushed me emotionally and physically and I embraced every moment of that transformation. I truly believe audiences will feel Ramyaa's heartbeat through mine, because every frame carries a part of my soul", says Janmmejaya

Santosh Parab the dircetor says, "Ramyaa blends intensity, emotion, and action in a way that creates a completely immersive experience. We've worked with an exceptional team to build a film where every detail, from the story to the visuals to the atmosphere, hits with force. Ramyaa is designed to stay with you long after the credits roll"

