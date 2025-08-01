VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: Evincepub Publishing proudly announces the release of a unforgettable historical novel, "Rani Durgawati: Who Never Lost A War Till She Was Alive", penned by accomplished author and Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development, Uttar Pradesh), Pravin Anand. This landmark book offers a gripping narrative of the valiant queen of Garha Katanga (present-day Gondwana), Rani Durgawati--a ruler whose unmatched bravery, vision, and sacrifice remain largely unsung in mainstream historical discourse.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Teacher Gets Naked, Touches Private Parts of Schoolgirl and Urges Her To Perform Sex Act on Him in Sheffield; Banned for Life.

Rani Durgawati: A Symbol of Courage, Strategy, and Sacrifice

Born into the Chandela dynasty and married to King Dalpati Shah of Garha Katanga, Rani Durgawati's life was a journey of unmatched valor and leadership. At just 26, she faced widowhood, but instead of choosing the traditional path of jauhar, she chose to reign over one of the largest Hindu kingdoms of her time on behalf of her young son Bir Narayan.

Also Read | 'Dhadak 2' Movie Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri Impress in a Powerful Remake That Boldly Tackles Its Caste-Politics (LatestLY Exclusive).

In his book, Pravin Anand explores how Rani Durgawati ruled with brilliance and tenacity for 14 years--transforming her kingdom into a beacon of prosperity, civic development and military strength. Under her rule, Garha Katanga grew wealthy with tax collections not only in gold coins but also elephants--a testament to the opulence and trade-based economy she nurtured.

A true visionary, Rani Durgawati focused on water conservation centuries before it became a recognized public policy. She is credited with the construction of nearly 1000 ponds and 500 bawdies (stepwells), showcasing her commitment to agrarian welfare, drought-proofing and sustainable water management.

However, her glory did not merely lie in her administrative success. The Queen was also a fierce warrior who fought 52 battles and won 51 of them. Her story culminates in a final heroic stand against the Mughal general Asaf Khan. Though her military advisors rejected her tactical suggestion of a night attack, which could have turned the tides of war, Rani Durgawati did not surrender. Instead, choosing death over dishonor, she martyred herself on the battlefield with her own dagger, refusing to be captured.

The Book: A Fusion of Historical Research and Literary Grandeur

Blending historical detail with imaginative storytelling, "Rani Durgawati" brings to life a forgotten era with rich characterization, political intrigues and inspiring dialogues. Through the lens of Rani Durgawati's life--from her days as a lion-hunting princess of Kalinjar to become the empress of one of India's most formidable kingdoms--readers witness a layered and emotional transformation of a woman who balanced maternal love, royal responsibility and battlefield valor.

Author Pravin Anand presents her not just as a queen but as a leader, mother, strategist, reformer, and martyr--an archetype of feminine strength that remains relevant in today's socio-political milieu.

The book's vivid scenes--from the grand Swayamvar in Kalinjar Fort to her epic final battle at Narai--are grounded in historical context, while providing compelling narrative tension that keeps readers emotionally engaged.

Author Profile: Pravin Anand - Civil Servant by Profession, Historian by Passion

Born and brought up in Kanpur, Pravin Anand has always had a strong inclination towards storytelling. A graduate from MONIRBA (Motilal Nehru Institute of Research and Business Administration), he currently serves as Deputy Commissioner in the Rural Development Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

His writing journey began with heartfelt stories published in popular women's magazines like Mukta and Meri Saheli, which laid the foundation for his career as a novelist. He made his debut as a published author in 2013 with I Love You More Than Anyone Else, followed by Mars, Love and Breakup (2014), Mumtaz and Taj Mahal, and the widely acclaimed Acid - Why I Was Acid Attacked. His latest offering, Rani Durgawati, is undoubtedly his most ambitious and scholarly work yet.

Anand combines his bureaucratic insights with a deep love for Indian history and culture. His understanding of rural India, its values, and gender dynamics enrich his portrayal of Rani Durgawati--a rural queen who dared to stand up to the Mughal Empire.

A Timely Narrative in an Age of Rediscovering Historical Icons

With increasing awareness about historical representation and the need to elevate voices from marginalized or overlooked communities, "Rani Durgawati" is not just a biography--it is a call to action. In an age where women are taking leadership roles globally, Rani Durgawati's legacy serves as an inspirational tale of resilience, strategy, and fierce independence.

This book also questions why figures like Rani Durgawati have not received their due in mainstream historical records. Notably, the author challenges the credibility of Mughal court historian Abul Fazl, who wrote about Rani Durgawati in Akbarnama despite being only 13 at the time of her death. Anand argues that the Mughal historians underplayed her resistance and greatness, a wrong that this book attempts to right.

Why This Book Matters Today

1.Women Empowerment: At a time when women in India are increasingly stepping into leadership roles, this book serves as a mirror of what has always been possible.

2.Revival of Forgotten Histories: Rani Durgawati's story is not widely taught or discussed. This book brings her back into the national consciousness.

3.Cultural Pride: The rich cultural and historical context of Garha Katanga, Kalinjar, and the Raj Gond dynasty is a refreshing counter-narrative to North-centric Mughal histories.

4.Accessible Language: Written in simple yet powerful English, the book is suitable for students, general readers, history buffs, and educators.

5.Visual & Emotional Appeal: From detailed depictions of battles and palaces to emotive conversations between characters, the book offers a cinematic reading experience.

Reader Endorsements and Critical Praise

While the book has just been launched, early readers have called it "a page-turner that feels like both a historical account and an epic saga." Others have lauded Pravin Anand for "making history come alive" and for "restoring the pride of an overlooked warrior queen."

Availability

"Rani Durgawati: Who Never Lost A War Till She Was Alive" is now available in paperback and digital formats on:

* Amazon India

* Flipkart

* Evincepub.com

* Kindle

* Closing Note

"Rani Durgawati" is not just a book--it is a reclamation of identity, a celebration of feminine strength, and a tribute to a queen who lived by the sword and chose death with dignity over defeat. With meticulously researched facts, gripping drama, and emotive storytelling, Pravin Anand gifts India one of its finest historical tributes in modern times.

Let her story be read. Let her legacy inspire. Let her name shine in the chronicles of time where it truly belongs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)