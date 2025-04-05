Celebrating the versatility of eight dance forms and their collective harmony

New Delhi [India], April 5: Rasa Nayika, a mesmerizing evening of dance, captivated the audience at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi with its profound exploration of love through ancient mythological narratives. Conceptualised by renowned Odissi dancer Nitisha Nanda, the performances delved into the Ashta Nayikas--the eight archetypal heroines embodying the distinct emotions of love, each portrayed through a solo performance in various classical dance forms, culminating in a grand finale that showcased a stunning display of artistic collaboration and unity among the eight artists.

The evening featured eight individual performances, each showcasing a different Nayika, portrayed through the lens of the dancer's unique style. The performances explored emotions such as longing, separation, devotion, and betrayal, bringing the classical tradition to life with grace, intensity, and poignant storytelling. The solos featured:

* Purvadhanashree, recipient of the Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, in Vilasini Natyam, portraying the emotion of Swadheenpatika Nayika as Parvati.

* Megha Nair in Mohiniattam, capturing the deep sorrow of Radha's separation in "Poonthen Ner Mozhi."

* T. Reddi Lakshmi in Kuchipudi, expressing the passionate anticipation of love as the Vasaksajja.

* Partha P. Hazarika, a Sattriya artist, depicting the trials and tribulations of a Gopi striving for a rendezvous with Lord Krishna.

* Mansi Kumari in Contemporary Dance, powerfully portraying the anguish and righteous fury of Draupadi as the Kalhantarita Nayika.

* Anjali Munjal in Kathak, portraying Urmila's silent endurance while waiting for Laxman.

* Nitisha Nanda in Odissi, bringing to life the poignant tale of Shakuntala's love, loss, and the curse that tests her marriage with King Dushyanta.

* Surya S. Nair in Kathakali, depicting the heart-wrenching betrayal of Khandita Nayika through the character of Damayanti in the Nalacharitham play.

The performances concluded with a grand finale in which all eight dancers united in a technically brilliant and emotionally powerful performance, celebrating the versatility of each dance form and their collective harmony.

The event was organized by Tapaswini Nav Sadhna, a non-profit NGO dedicated to uplifting underprivileged communities through education, rehabilitation, and vocational training, while also promoting the preservation and propagation of traditional Indian art and culture. The event also featured, Amaiza (https://www.instagram.com/amaiza.dance), a platform founded by Nitisha Nanda fostering the fusion of classical dance with innovative, contemporary expression.

The success of Rasa Nayika was made possible through the generous support of The DLF Foundation and M2K, whose contributions were instrumental in bringing this remarkable vision to life, ensuring that the celebration of dance, mythology, and emotion reached its fullest potential.

