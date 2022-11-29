New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

The decision was taken at a board meeting held earlier today, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

Also Read | Bitcoin Pushes Higher Alongside Other Major Tokens but Concerns About Contagion from the … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

A dividend is a reward that listed companies often provide to their shareholders from a portion of their earnings.

The Board of the firm has fixed December 16, 2022, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the dividend.

Also Read | New Year's Eve 2022 Celebration Plans: From a Theme Party to a Resolution Draw, Best Ideas To Spend the Last Night of the Year.

The final date on which the dividends will be paid to eligible investors was not mentioned in the filing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)