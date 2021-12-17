Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) met in Lucknow on Friday to review the evolving domestic and global economic situation.

This was the 592nd meeting of Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The Board reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation, evolving challenges and remedial measures," the RBI said in a statement.

The Board also reviewed half-yearly income statement of the Reserve Bank of India for the half-year ended September 30, 2021. The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the RBI including the functioning of the Local Boards, activities of select Central Office Departments and the draft report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2020-21.

"The Board also discussed various aspects relating to Central Bank Digital Currency and Private Crypto Currencies," the RBI said.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board - Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting. Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting. (ANI)

