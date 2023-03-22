Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a Greenfield Data Centre and Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Governor, in his remarks during the event, acknowledged the critical role played by technology in supporting the activities of the financial sector and the RBI over the years, in facilitating a robust recovery from the pandemic.

The RBI governor also highlighted the need for augmenting the existing computing infrastructure of the RBI supported by cutting-edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas straddling central banking, technology and cybersecurity for a future-ready RBI.

The New Data Centre and the Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute spread over an area of 18.55 acres, when commissioned, will cater to the emerging requirements of the RBI and the overall financial sector.

The chief secretary of Odisha and other senior officials, senior bankers and RBI officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

