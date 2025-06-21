New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The relaxation in project financing norms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to banks and NBFCs will have a negligible impact on the profitability on their profitability and balance sheet, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

"We believe the impact of the revised norms on bank/NBFC profitability will be negligible, as the existing book remains unaffected," the report added.

However, the report added, "For new project loans, any incremental provisioning cost is likely to be passed on to borrowers, especially in a declining rate environment, through yield adjustments."

The report added that RBI's final project finance guidelines are a positive for banks and NBFCs, especially when compared to the stricter 2024 draft.

The apex bank on Wednesday issued the final Reserve Bank of India (Project Finance) Directions, 2025, which lays down the comprehensive framework for income recognition, asset classification, and provisioning norms for project loans under implementation.

The most notable relief came from the significantly eased provisioning requirements, which were cut to just 1 per cent during construction compared to 5 per cent proposed earlier and as low as 0.4 per cent post Date of Commencement of Commercial Operations (DCCO).

These new guidelines will come into effect from October 1 current year.

The draft guidelines proposed an enabling framework for the regulated entities (REs) for financing project loans, while addressing the underlying risks.

RBI said that it received feedback from nearly 70 entities, including banks, NBFCs, industry bodies, academicians, law firms, individuals, and the Central Government.

As per to new rules, the RBI introduced a principle-based regime for stress resolution in project finance exposures, applicable across all regulated entities (REs), ensuring a harmonised approach.

The report stated that the easing norms reduce capital drag while still maintaining prudence.

"Overall, the final norms strike a balanced approach, enabling continued flow of project finance with minimal impact on the profitability or balance sheet strength of lenders," the report further added. (ANI)

