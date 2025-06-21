FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Mamelodi Sundowns started their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a win over Ulsan HD and next up face Borussia Dortmund. The South African club scored plenty of chances in their first match and must have been disappointed by the fact they could only score a solitary goal. Despite not being one of the sought after sides in this group, they can boost their qualifying chances with a positive result here. Opponents Borussia Dortmund drew against Fluminense and given the quality they possess, they can ill afford to fall back. Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Harry Kane, Michael Olise Score As The Bavarians Reach Round of 16.

Themba Zwane madę his return to club football after a long gap for Mamelodi Sundowns and he will be keen to build on to it. Lebo Mothiba could be given a chance in this tie, likely partnering Keanu Cupido in the backline. Iqraam Rayners will be the target man in the final third with Arthur Sales as the playmaker. Lucas Costa and Themba Zwane will be deployed on the wings for the South African side.

Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck will be a major doubt for Borussia Dortmund due to fitness issues. Serhou Guirassy has done well so far at the club and he remains their preferred choice to lead the attack. Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt will use their playmaking skills to create chances while new signing Jobe Bellingham should see some action as well.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund Date Saturday, June 21 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue TQL Stadium, Ohio Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

In a bid to earn their first win in the tournament, Borussia Dortmund will clash against table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday, June 21. The Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be held at TQL Stadium in Ohio, and kicks off at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: UEFA Europa Conference League Winners Suffer Shock Defeat As Mengao Become First Team To Qualify For Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast on any TV channel. For Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Dortmund have plenty of quality players in their ranks and they should find a way to secure a victory in this tie.

