Sao Paulo [Brazil], February 10 (ANI): Critically acclaimed director Jeremy Comte's upcoming drama thriller titled 'Paradise' is set to premiere in the Berlinale's Panorama section 2026 on Saturday.

The film revolves around two teenagers living thousands of miles apart, one on the streets of Accra in Ghana, the other in a Quebec suburb, brought close by their search for a missing father, as reported by Deadline, as per the clip obtained by the outlet.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Team Denies 'Baseless' Claims on Meeting Protocol, Announces Legal Action (View Post).

The clip obtained by Deadline features two teenagers who each have their own share of happiness, problems, and mysteries. The video didn't reveal the movie's plot because it was full of montages and micro-shots of the lead character's introduction.

Shot in Quebec and Ghana, Comte's directorial debut follows his short film Fauve, which was Oscar-nominated for Best Live Action Short Film and won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance and Best Canadian Short at TIFF.

Also Read | Govinda Slams Karan Johar Over 'Govinda Naam Mera'; Claims Film Exploits Marital Allegations and Threatens 'Rajinikanth Treatment' (Watch Video).

"We wanted the film to be an emotional journey, inviting viewers to actively engage with the story. It is divided into three parts: the first carries a mystery/puzzle element, the second focuses on drama, and the third leans into thriller, flirting with action. We aimed for audiences to connect with the characters while being challenged by what unfolds on screen," says Comte, as quoted by Deadline.

Newcomers Joey Boivin-Desmeules and Daniel Atsu Hukporti star as Tony and Kojo, with cinematography by Olivier Gossot (Fauve, Young Juliette), production design by Sylvain Lemaitre (The Successor), music by Valentin Hadjadj (Close, Girl), and sound design by Sandy Notariani (The Father). The script is written by Will Niava and Comte.

The film is produced by Tim Ringuette (Entract Studios Inc) and Anne-Marie Gelinas (EMA Films) in Canada and Fabien Westerhoff (Constellation Productions) in France, with co-producers Olivier Père and Remi Burah at Arte France Cinema, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)