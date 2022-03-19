New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/ATK): A not-for-profit initiative of RD Group, RD Foundation recently launched a Medical Health Van, aimed towards offering door-to-door healthcare facilities to the underprivileged. The van comprises an MBBS doctor, pharmacist and a nurse. The foundation also provides free medicines. The idea is to make health care accessible to those who cannot afford it.

The medicines are purchased from reputed companies like Sun Pharma, Cipla and others. It is provided free of cost. To women, the foundation distributes sanitary napkins so that they can take care of their menstrual hygiene. Recently, RD foundation celebrated International Women's Day in its Mobile Health Van. On this occasion, they organized an essay competition in Mahatma Gandhi School, Daspa, Jalore, Rajasthan.

In India, the rural areas have limited diagnostic centres. Keeping this in mind, the RD Foundation provides free medical check-ups, preliminary testing and diagnostics for Diabetes, Sugar, BP, Malaria and Dengue. Believing that prevention is always better than cure, they run health awareness programs in various schools so that even the children get to know how they can prevent themselves from the diseases. The foundation also emphasizes on creating awareness focusing on healthy lifestyle so that people in villages can think about having proper nutrition, maintaining hygiene, and preventing controllable diseases.

In association with the Jalore Police Department, the RD foundation had recently organized a Drug De-addiction Campaign at Government Higher Secondary School, Sanchore, Rajasthan. The campaign's motive was to make the youth aware of the ill effects of drug addiction, emphasizing the view that drug addiction is the root of many crimes in our society.

With sustainable efforts, the RD foundation is touching people's lives and facilitating them to have a better life. We indeed need more initiatives like RD Foundation, to create a transformation for the betterment of everyone. RD Accessories is a known name in the segment of mobile accessories and audio devices. Their tagline-#onestepahead goes along with the products they come up with. They experiment to develop innovative gadgets that are stylish yet simple to use.

To promote #makeinindia, RD Accessories manufactures some of their devices and spare parts in India. With a wide range of products- Wireless Earbuds, Wired Earphone, Wireless Speaker, Smartwatches, USB cables, Wireless Dongle, LED Lights, Smartwatches Wireless headphones, they offer devices and accessories, which people across different age groups love to use.

