New Delhi [India], May 23: Realty Rise Group (RRG), a visionary real estate company transforming the future of urban living, proudly announces its pivotal role in developing Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) -- India's first and most ambitious smart city project. With two decades of combined expertise and strong local roots, RRG stands out as a government-compliant, sustainability-focused land developer creating value-driven investment opportunities.

Founders with Strong Local and Industry Foundations

At the core of Realty Rise Group's leadership is Mr. Prahladsinh Chudasama, a seasoned sales and marketing professional with corporate experience in the BFSI sector since 2004. Immersed in Dholera's local ecosystem and actively involved in the real estate sector since 2012, Mr. Chudasama brings critical regional insights and deep market understanding to the group's strategy and operations.

"Our approach is grounded in transparency, local insight, and customer-centric planning," said Mr. Prahladsinh Chudasama, Co-Founder and Director, Realty Rise Group. "We aim to bridge the gap between investor expectations and on-ground opportunities through innovation and integrity."

He is joined by Mr. Avtar Singh, a respected name in real estate and construction with over 20 years of experience, including 13 dedicated years in the real estate industry. Known for his strategic foresight and hands-on execution capabilities, Mr. Singh plays a pivotal role in guiding RRG's growth and project delivery.

"Our vision is rooted in building trust and delivering future-ready spaces that reflect both local relevance and global aspirations," said Mr. Avtar Singh, Founder and Director, Realty Rise Group. "We are committed to providing buyers with projects that are legally sound, environmentally responsible, and tailored for long-term value."

Strategic Location at the Heart of Dholera's Growth

RRG's projects enjoy an enviable location right at the edge of Dholera SIR's Town Planning (TP) zone, positioning them for excellent connectivity and long-term growth. Key upcoming infrastructure within close proximity includes:

* Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway (EH - 08)

* Dholera International Airport (3.2 km)

* Proposed Metro Station (2.2 km)

* Emerging IT and Knowledge Clusters (within 5 km)

This connectivity makes RRG's developments ideal for future-forward residential and investment planning.

Residential Plots Designed for the Modern Investor

RRG offers a curated range of premium residential plots -- 150, 200, and 250 square yards -- developed with clear documentation and a customer-first approach. Highlights include:

* Thoughtfully Vastu-compliant layouts with wide roads and open green zones

* Eco-conscious planning to support sustainable community living

Every aspect of these developments is tailored to align with investor priorities and evolving lifestyle needs.

Seamless, Transparent Buying Experience

Realty Rise Group is leveraging technology and structured support to simplify the investment process. From transparent pricing and flexible EMI plans to digital plot maps and secure documentation, the entire journey -- from inquiry to booking -- is designed to be smooth and trustworthy. A dedicated service team operating from Ahmedabad and Dholera provides regular updates and customer support throughout the project lifecycle.

Building Tomorrow's Smart City, Today

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making Dholera a city "better than Delhi" and "six times the size of Shanghai," RRG is contributing meaningfully to this national priority. The company's mission is to lead with integrity, innovation, and sustainability, ensuring each project contributes positively to India's urban future.

Vision and Mission Aligned with India's Smart City Evolution

Realty Rise Group envisions leading India's smart city journey by creating well-planned, sustainable, and investor-friendly communities that drive future urban development. Their mission is to deliver high-quality land development solutions with transparency, innovation, and a growth mindset, ensuring every buyer's investment is protected and positioned for value creation.

About Realty Rise Group

Realty Rise Group (RRG) is a forward-looking real estate developer deeply connected to the Dholera region and committed to shaping its transformation into a world-class smart city. Backed by industry veterans and built on values of transparency, compliance, and customer centricity, RRG delivers investment-ready, future-proof land development solutions aligned with India's smart city mission.

For more information, visit - https://realtyrisegroup.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rrgdholera?igsh=MXd6M2tzdHRoeDA2NA%3D%3D

