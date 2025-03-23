New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Goli Pop Soda, the iconic beverage, once a household staple, is making a remarkable comeback on the global stage, driven by its innovative reinvention and strategic international expansion.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has announced the global resurgence of the traditional 'Indian Goli Soda', rebranded as Goli Pop Soda.

The product has already made strong inroads in global markets, with successful trial shipments to the US, UK, Europe, and Gulf countries.

"A strategic partnership with Fair Exports India has ensured steady deliveries to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region. Thousands of bottles have been stocked across Lulu outlets, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

In the UK, Goli Pop Soda has swiftly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, appealing to consumers who embrace the fusion of traditional Indian flavours with a modern twist. This development represents a significant step in showcasing India's rich beverage heritage on the global stage.

"The revival of Goli Soda, which had nearly disappeared due to the dominance of multinational beverage companies, marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to promote and export authentic, homegrown food and beverage products. By blending nostalgia with modern packaging, Goli Pop Soda has successfully reintroduced the essence of this beloved drink to contemporary consumers worldwide," the commerce ministry said.

What sets Goli Pop Soda apart is its innovative packaging, featuring a unique pop opener that recreates the nostalgic fizzy burst Indian consumers fondly remember. This thoughtful rebranding has captivated international markets, positioning the drink as an exciting and trendy product.

Additionally, APEDA facilitated and featured Goli Pop Soda at the International Food and Drink Event (IFE) London 2025, held from March 17-19, 2025. The event provided Indian entrepreneurs and exporters a valuable platform to connect with international buyers, explore new business collaborations, and promote India's diverse agricultural and processed food products globally.

"With the resurgence of Goli Soda, Goli Pop Soda is not just a drink--it is a testament to India's rich culinary heritage and vibrant beverage industry. The product's growing success in global markets proves that homegrown Indian flavors can compete with international giants, opening new avenues for Indian exports and further solidifying India's leadership in the global food and beverage sector," said the commerce ministry. (ANI)

