New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/SRV): Rectangled.io, one of the best Online Reputation Management platforms, has completed 3 years in the industry. In a short span of time the brand has introduced three features to help businesses garner organic reviews seamlessly and add value to businesses. Its latest introduction is QR Code generated reviews. QR codes have forayed into the customer experience management domain. The code introduced by Rectangled.io is unique such that, it can collect reviews irrespective of the platform.

Currently headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Rectangled.io was founded in Hyderabad in 2019 by Dheeraj Ch and Siddhartha Dey to help businesses get faster reviews and feedback and drive more sales.

The new product has been launched in addition to the brand's previous product Truforms, an all-in-one platform to combine customer reviews and centralize the data which makes it easy to navigate.

The process of recording customer feedback is time-consuming and tedious which hinders businesses in expanding their reach and improving their SEO rankings. Rectangled.io is bridging this gap to cater to the relevance of professional review management for every local business.

Organic reviews are imperative for strategic growth. Genuine customer feedback showcases the gaps and highlights the hits of the businesses. The SAAS platform helps company executives manage the relevant data, including handling negative reviews too.

Siddharth Dey, Founder at Rectangled.io said, "In a world where businesses are trying to stay ahead of their competitors, reviews help brands stand shoulder to shoulder with established players and create a positive niche in people's minds. It also helps brands analyze customer estimation and expectations. These insights are instrumental in strategizing future plans and improving services. Rectangled.io plays a pivotal role in customer journey mapping."

The AI-driven online reputation management platform captures customer reviews in just 3 clicks. Rectangled.io's success enabled it to get seed funding from GoAhead Venture in the United States in February 2022 which helped them rise to the next stage.

Dheeraj Ch, Co-Founder at Rectangled.io said, "Having successfully onboarded 50+ brands, we wanted to expand our services and help businesses to scale new heights. Our new product will allow brands to give appointment links to customers via search engines thereby streamlining the process and making it seamless which in turn will boost sales."

Additionally, Rectangled.io launched its product 'Appointments', which allows customers to book direct appointments with businesses via google search.

With Rectangled.io's easy-to-use interface, brands are able to capture the best metrics to keep customers happy and engaged. An enabler in being among the top local SEO searches, Rectangled.io will continue its pursuit of empowering businesses.

