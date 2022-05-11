Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Assetz Property Group, one of Bengaluru's premium real estate developers, launches Assetz Soho & Sky, a luxury housing project, near Hebbal in Bengaluru.

Inspired by the culture and architecture of the Soho district of New York, Assetz Soho & Sky offers 234 generously spacious, 3 and 4 BHK apartments ranging from 2015 sq ft to 2799 sq ft. With 75 per cent open space and 68 per cent green space, this architectural marvel spread over 4.5 acres of land comes with luxurious state-of-the-art amenities, making it one of the finest real estate projects in North Bengaluru.

With vast spaces like master suites and adjacent private decks that seamlessly blend in with ancillary bedrooms and service rooms, these 3 & 4 BHKs at Soho & Sky are designed for larger-than-life living. The residences at the project are priced at Rs 1.91 crore onwards and is expected to be ready for possession in September 2026.

Speaking at the launch, Rohit Cariappa, Director of Sales, Assetz Property Group said, "Soho district in New York is known for its distinctive architectural style which is being replicated here at Soho & Sky. From sharp structures defining the elevation, its earthy hues offering a unique counterbalance, we are recreating the architectural elegance of Soho here in Bengaluru. Each home comes with private decks connected with spacious rooms and elaborate windows overlooking the Hebbal skyline. We have been witnessing a steady demand for spacious luxury homes in the last couple of months and are hoping to provide the consumers with what they are looking for by launching Soho & Sky."

Sustainable living, excellent connectivity, and quality social infrastructure are some of the defining factors that Soho & Sky boasts. The project is strategically located near Hebbal where the best of the city's best business parks, social hubs, educational institutions, and reputed hospitals the city has to offer are situated. VIBGYOR High School is just 1 kilometer away, while Manyata Tech Park is merely 3 kilometers away, multi-specialty hospitals like Columbia Asia Hospital and Cratis Hospital are just 5 kilometers away and the upcoming Phoenix Mall, is within 4-5 kilometers radius from the Project. Having seen a rapid exponential growth spurt, the region is subject to continue this growth trajectory, resulting in high residential and economic demand.

Established in 2006, Assetz is one of Bengaluru's leading real estate developers, operating in the residential, commercial, warehousing, and fund management verticals.

With a stellar track record of 20+ million sq. ft. developed and under development as well as 10,000+ units to be delivered in the next 5 years, Assetz has truly pioneered the future of urban developments over its 15+ years of experience in the real estate industry.

