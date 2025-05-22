Refroid Redefines Data Center Cooling with the Launch of SentraFlo Series: India's First Indigenously Developed Liquid-to-Liquid CDUs for Next-Gen Infrastructure

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 22: Refroid Technologies, India's foremost innovator in advanced data center cooling solutions, proudly announces the launch of the SentraFlo Series--the nation's first indigenously developed Liquid-to-Liquid Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) designed for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling (DCLC) applications. This major milestone underscores India's growing capability to support high-density AI and HPC workloads with future-ready, made-in-India solutions.

Engineered for both hyperscale and enterprise-grade deployments, the SentraFlo cooling ecosystem features CDUs, rack manifolds, and a secondary fluid network (SFN) plumbing architecture. With customizable capacities ranging from 200 kW to 2 MW, SentraFlo is one of the most scalable and intelligent CDU solutions available today.

"Refroid is immensely proud to be the first Indian company to introduce such an advanced CDU solution," said Satya Bhavaraju, CEO of Refroid. "This launch reinforces India's emergence as a hub for innovation in the global liquid cooling landscape. SentraFlo will empower modern data centers to scale performance while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability."

Key Features of the SentraFlo Series

* Scalable CDU capacities from 200 kW to 2 MW, with configurable motors, BPHEs, sensors, and filters.

* Advanced monitoring with built-in, redundant sensors for pressure, temperature, flow, turbidity, and pH--enabling continuous health diagnostics and concurrent maintenance.

* 25-micron secondary fluid filtration with minimal pressure drop for high coolant purity.

* Dew Point Control technology to maintain dry white space and eliminate false leakage alarms.

* Hot-swappable sensors, redundant motors and controllers for enhanced fault tolerance.

* Tri-clamp fittings and SS304L/SS316L construction on all wetted components for superior reliability and serviceability.

* Integrated 10-inch HMI panel and real-time remote monitoring dashboard.

* Support for SNMP, TCP/IP, BACnet, and other legacy protocols--designed for autonomous or dark data center operations.

"Our design philosophy is centered around reliability, efficiency, and intelligence," said Srikanth Kanduri, CTO of Refroid. "From reinforcement learning algorithms for dynamic PUE optimization to smart auto-profiling of coolants and robust build quality, every detail in the SentraFlo series is engineered for mission-critical deployments."

Refroid SentraFlo CDU systems will begin shipping by end of June 2025, including full integration with rack manifolds and SFN plumbing.

www.refroid.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588481/Refroid_Logo.jpg

