Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI/PNN): Directed by Bappa B Lahiri, the 9 songs are- Superstitious, Blinding Lights, Attention, Despacito, Eyes On Me, Perfect, Talking to the Moon, and Peaches. Rego B will release each song every month on his youtube channel & social media handles.

Global sensation Rego B, the 13-year-old first and the youngest Indian artist, creates an album of global chartbusters. In fact, his last song, Superstitious, crossed 2 million views. With the blessings of his late grandfather, Disco King Shri Bappi Lahiri, he launched another song in the album titled "Blinding Lights" by Weekend. All the songs in the album are the covers of global chartbusters. Rego happens to be the first and the only singer in India who has introduced this unique concept. Shot with a live band, the youngest rock star of India has sworn to take India on the global map "No one has ever released an album full of Justin Bieber, Freddie Mercury, Adele, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Bruno Mars and Bryan Adams all the legends in the international music scenes and many more globally renowned artists songs. I am very happy to do it. I believe my grandfather is watching me and blessing me that today I am doing good work."

Suniel Shetty says, "I heard Rego live when we were at dinner; he is outstanding. He can possibly sing every genre under the sun, he is just 13 years old & he is a Rockstar. All my blessings & all my love to you; I know you are going to kill it. Music runs in your blood; you are a star inside & out, and you are blessed to have parents like this who are so loving & so caring; I wish you the best. I think what I wish for Ahan, I wish the same for you."

Rajpal Yadav says, "I saw him for the first time when he was just 5 years old. Even then, he had the same amount of passion & enthusiasm towards music; our very own Bappi Da is blessing him. The entire family is talented & hardworking; he gets the talent & drive for music from his family."

Govind Bansal says, "I would like to thank Suniel Shetty ji & Rajpal Yadav ji for gracing the event with their presence. I wish loads & loads of love to my son; I bless him with all the success & glory in this world."

Director of all the songs, Bappa Lahiri, says "Rego is very hardworking & a very talented boy. I wish him all the best; he knows I am always there for him."

Not at all camera shy, ready to take on any and all questions. Here's presenting the exceptionally talented Rego B. It won't be wrong to say that the little kid Rego B aka Swastik Bansal shares an uncanny resemblance with the music maestro late Shri Bappi Lahiri. Rego, who is just thirteen, stormed the Indian music scenes with his single Bachcha Party, which crossed 5 million views and made a confident appearance with his grandfather on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Sa Re Ga Ma, Dance India Dance with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Indian Idol where he sang Disco Dancer. Rego, who started singing at the age of two, credits his grandfather for his interest in Western and classical music.

A student, a national and an international star Rego B who is juggling his studies along with music, confesses that it indeed is difficult; however, it's worth it when music is a passion.

He was born into a family of musicians. When he was 2 years old, he started his training in music from his mother and grandfather. Rego is studying music at RSL Rock Music of London and taking professional training under the singer and music coach Yvie Burnett who is the coach of Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and many more and Samantha, who is also the coach of celebrated global singers.

An actor by passion, Rego can sing seven languages: Italian, Spanish, English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and rap. He also sang Despacito in Spanish on his cover.

Rego also sings Bhajans, Slokas and Ganesh Vandans and Hanuman Chalisa. His Bollywood favourites are Arijit Singh, Badshah and Raftaar.

From the age of 4, he started performing live on stage with his grandfather, Bappi Lahiri. Apart from Bachcha Party, he has also lent his outstanding vocals to "Football is My Dream' (2018), Kal Chutti Hai' (2021) and many more.

Taking the musical legacy forward, Rego is the fourth generation of musicians in the Lahiri family, his great grandparents Bansari Lahir the First Lady musician, Bappi Lahiri, Rema and Bappa Lahiri and now Rego.

Despite being academically busy, Rego has taken an oath to make his family and his country proud.

Even though he's still young, Rego already has his eyes set on musical domination, following in the footsteps of his legendary granddad. Well, Rego's work in the Indian music Industry is being loved across the world!

