Ladakh [India], January 13 (ANI): In the run-up to Army Day on January 15, Reliance Jio in collaboration with the Indian Army, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by extending its 4G and 5G network to the world's highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier.

According to Reliance, with support from the Army Signallers, Reliance Jio becomes the first telecom operator to deliver seamless connectivity in this harsh and formidable region.

Leveraging its indigenous full-stack 5G technology, Reliance Jio successfully deployed plug-and-play pre-configured equipment at a forward post.

This achievement was made possible in coordination with Army Signallers from planning to multiple training sessions, system pre-configuration, and comprehensive testing.

The Indian Army was pivotal in managing logistics, including airlifting Jio's equipment to Siachen Glacier. This collaboration ensured connectivity at 16,000 feet in the Karakoram range, an area characterised by extreme conditions with temperatures plummeting to -50°C.

This initiative reflects Jio's commitment to overcoming geographical challenges to connect the country's most remote corners. It also demonstrates Jio's technological prowess in providing reliable communication solutions to support the nation's armed forces in safeguarding India's borders under the harshest conditions.

Reliance Jio has been steadily expanding its network in the Ladakh region, prioritising forward posts along the borders. As the first operator to provide 4G services in these challenging terrains, Jio continues to empower communities and soldiers with unparalleled digital connectivity.

With the launch of 5G services at Siachen Glacier, Reliance Jio has set a new benchmark in the telecom industry, marking a historic achievement in one of the planet's most inhospitable environments.

This milestone underscores Jio's vision of digitally connecting every corner of India while honouring the dedication and resilience of the armed forces. (ANI)

