The week after Raw on Netflix, WWE Monday Night Raw will once be a high-octane one from San Jose. As a precursor to the WWE Royal Rumble coming up in a few weeks, RAW is expected to witness several bonafide stars appear. This will be the first episode of RAW after its record-breaking premiere last week. WWE Raw Claims Number One Spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in USA, Surpasses Squid Game Season 2.

Street Fight: Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

In what could be the final nail in the coffin of this intense rival, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will battle it out in a street fight. Both have been at loggerheads ever since the fall of Judgement Day, which has now culminated into this full-fledged fight.

All-Out War

Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser

The Irish brawler Sheamus will look to showcase his brutal strength against Lugwig Kaiser, who has often challenged the old veteran. Kaiser has maintained that Sheamus belongs to the old guard, and fresh energy is needed on the brand.

Let The Brawl Begin

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Final

In what has been a riveting tournament, for the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria will wrestle it out in the final to determine the inaugural winner. Both high-flying performers have been spotless across all their matches, making this encounter a must-see.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Will Be Crowned

CM Punk, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley Will Be In Attendence

Raw GM Adam Pearce confirmed that CM Punk, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will make an appearance. Expect Punk to announce his next target, which could be Gunther, and fans could potentially see a face-off. Rhea Ripley is likely to move from Liv Morgan, and wait for her next challenge. Sheamus Pulls Out WWE Moves To Force Manchester United Legend Gary Neville To Admit Liverpool Will Win Premier League 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Star-Studded Line-Up For WWE RAW

🚨🚨🚨#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP gives us a preview of what to expect THIS MONDAY 👀 📺 8/7c on @netflix pic.twitter.com/Q1xmQCkBTB — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025

Chad Gable is also expected to be in action in the squared ring, against a mystery opponent. Gable's opponent is likely to be a luchador, who will make his debut on WWE RAW.

