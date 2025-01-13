The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is set to get underway in India on January 13. The first-ever edition of the tournament promises to be an exciting one with lots of action in store for fans. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will feature both men's and women's events. New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium will host all the matches of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and fans looking for live streaming and telecast options have arrived at the right place! A total of 20 teams will be in action in the men's event while the women's event will witness 19 teams battle it out for the top prize on offer. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

Both the men's and women's teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each with the only exception being that of the Indian women's team, which has been grouped alongside Malaysia, Republic of Korea and Iran. The men's team will have Nepal, Peru, Brazil and Bhutan as their opposition in the group stage. The format is a pretty simple one with the top two teams from each group making it through to the quarterfinals. The Indian men's team will be led by Pratik Waikar while Priyanka Ingle will lead the women's team. The finals of both men's and women's competitions of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be on January 19. India's Squads for Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Announced: Pratik Waikar, Priyanka Ingle To Lead India's Men's and Women's Teams at Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 for viewers in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports First TV channels. For Kho Kho World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India who are looking for an online viewing option for Kho Kho World Cup 2025 can watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but will need to have a subscription for the same.

