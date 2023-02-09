Reliance's Enterprise Business Unit and startelelogic join forces to bring scalable and secure Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to market

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): startelelogic, a major IT services and mobile app development company, today announced its collaboration with Reliance Communications Inc., USA (RCI) to manage its Enterprise customer's Contact Center needs across the US and India markets.

Together the companies will deploy the cloud-based service that will be the lead solution to offer Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to Reliance enterprise customers.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Seven Workers Die of Suffocation While Cleaning Oil Tanker of Factory in Kakinada District.

Capitalizing on Reliance's global and truly integrated reach, and startelelogic's deep expertise in developing CCaaS, UCaaS, and CPaaS solutions, the comprehensive and reliable contact center solution will include features such as call routing, call management, and analytics. It will be accessible through a user-friendly interface and will be available to businesses of all sizes and compatible devices. In addition to the core CCaaS offering, the partnership will also provide expertise in developing WebRTC applications, such as VideoKYC, OTT, and healthcare communication solutions.

startelelogic's unique framework for Reliance's cloud-based contact center services includes key features such as real-time call status, live interactions on omnichannel and social media, a CRM-integrated IVR system, response message scripts for all social media, web chat, email, and SMS, AI, and chatbots, delivering a truly worthy contact center experience that aligns with Reliance's outstanding and trustworthy services.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio is Apparently NOT Dating 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani But the Internet… Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! Check Out Reactions & Memes.

Vinay Maheshwari, Chief Business Officer, Reliance Communications Inc. (RCI) spoke on the launch, "More customers now rely on prompt notifications and engagements through social media like WhatsApp, Chatbots which has a better engagement rate. The dynamics of a good customer after-service needs advanced solutions. Reliance Communications Inc. (RCI) is committed to improving the overall customer experience with startelelogic. The team has been incredible in enabling uninterrupted and quality support. Together we have a singular aim - customer-first."

The streamlined contact center operations will enable Reliance to offer its Enterprise customers improved business decisions with enhanced data management, increased scalability and efficiency, and reduced costs with no need for on-premises hardware or software maintenance.

"We have been at the forefront of many notable enterprise projects and partnering with Reliance Communications Inc. (RCI) for the enterprise team is another great win for us. Delivering a robust customer experience platform for secure, real-time communications is our priority. Our unique omnichannel framework and in-house support will ensure that Reliance's enterprise customers' experience remains optimal and complements the exceptional brand offerings," shared Umesh Pande, CEO, startelelogic.

Reliance Communications Inc. (RCI) and startelelogic have collaborated on multiple enterprise digital platforms, including the deployment of Reliance's UCaaS platform, international calling, smart telephony, mobile apps, and more.

RCI (Reliance Communications Inc., USA), spearheads the global telecom voice operations having 200+ interconnects for wholesale voice traffic exchange. The services of RCI also include Reliance MindBridge, a global conferencing operation serving top Enterprises and SMBs, apart from Reliance Global Call, an international calling solution serving more than a million consumers and enterprises, spread across 5 continents. RCI, through its vast relationships and partnerships also provides SMS, ITFS & DID numbers from 100+ countries.

startelelogic is a leading IT services and product development company in India that assists enterprises and startups in digital transformation.

We are dedicated to a customer-first ideology and strongly believe that advanced challenges require innovative solutions. We started our journey in 2011, founded on the belief of helping ambitious companies create impactful, software-powered products. We have helped numerous businesses reach their full potential through our tailored digital solutions, including iPhone app development, Android app development, AI, CCaaS, UCaaS, and CPaaS development services.

Contact:info@startelelogic.comINDIA: +91-120-433-3335

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)