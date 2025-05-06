The achievement makes RenewSys the only solar manufacturing company in India to reach this elite global top 1% benchmark in sustainability performance

New Delhi [India], May 6: RenewSys India Pvt Ltd (RenewSys), India's first integrated manufacturer of solar PV modules and their key components, has achieved a historic milestone by earning the EcoVadis Platinum Rating -- the highest level of sustainability recognition awarded by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted sustainability ratings platform.

This prestigious rating was awarded by EcoVadis following a rigorous assessment of RenewSys' sustainability practices, placing the company among the top 1% of organizations evaluated worldwide. With this achievement, RenewSys becomes the first and only solar manufacturing company in India to earn the coveted EcoVadis Platinum Medal.

EcoVadis assesses companies across the globe on 21 sustainability criteria grouped under four key pillars: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Sustainable Procurement, and Ethics. With an impressive score of 86/100, RenewSys ranks in the top 1% percentile globally, setting a new sustainability benchmark for both the Indian and international renewable energy sectors. What makes this award particularly significant is that EcoVadis calculates percentile ranks across companies in all industries, not on a per-industry basis -- underscoring the outstanding nature of RenewSys' achievement.

Avinash Hiranandani, VC & MD at RenewSys, commented:

"We are proud and honoured to receive this platinum medal for sustainability, which is the core of everything we do here at RenewSys. As a key player in the solar industry, RenewSys has always led by example through its advanced manufacturing facilities and its strong focus on innovations and social responsibility. So, this Platinum Rating is not just an insignia, it is an assurance and commitment to customers, partners and the community."

At a time when sustainability is no longer just a choice but a shared global responsibility, this recognition further strengthens RenewSys' position as a trusted, future-ready solar partner and a leader in driving sustainable transformation globally.

About RenewSys

RenewSys is India's first integrated manufacturer of Solar PV Modules (5.5 GW*) and key components - Encapsulants (9 GW), Backsheets (4 GW), with a high-efficiency cell line (2.5 GW*) under installation. Headquartered in Mumbai, RenewSys is the renewable energy arm of the ENPEE Group, an international conglomerate with a proud manufacturing legacy dating back to 1961. (*FY 26-27)

Learn more at www.renewsysworld.com

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's leading provider of business sustainability ratings, assessing companies across Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Companies receive Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum medals, with Platinum reserved for the top 1% of performers globally.

Learn more at https://ecovadis.com/

