Residential Demand Holds Strong in East Bengaluru as Fortune Primero Sells 172 Homes in 48 Hours of Prelaunch for 'Seven Sarjapur'

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12: Reflecting sustained demand for well-planned housing in Bengaluru's eastern corridor, Fortune Primero, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer with over three decades of experience in premium commercial real estate, has recorded ₹215 crore in pre-launch sales, with 172 homes booked within 48 hours for its residential development, 'Seven Sarjapur'.

Also Read | Where to Watch The Hundred 2026 Men’s Player Auction Live Streaming Online and TV Channel in India.

The project recently received RERA approval and saw strong early buyer interest, registering over 400+ enquiries and 300+ walk-ins during the initial access phase. The response highlights continued momentum in Bengaluru's residential market, particularly in emerging micro-markets such as Sarjapur.

Bengaluru continues to remain one of India's most resilient housing markets, supported by steady employment growth in the technology and services sectors, rising end-user demand, and expanding urban infrastructure.

Also Read | 'Ek Din': Is Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's Film Like Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara'? Aamir Khan Clarifies.

According to industry estimates, the city has consistently ranked among the top three residential markets in the country by annual home sales, with strong absorption in mid-to-premium housing categories. Micro-markets along the eastern corridor including Sarjapur, have witnessed growing buyer interest due to their proximity to major IT clusters, educational institutions, and improving connectivity.

Spread across 15 acres, Seven Sarjapur has been planned with 85% open spaces, combining expansive landscaped areas with high-rise residential living. The development will feature residential towers set within an integrated master plan, alongside a dedicated commercial and retail zone spanning four acres, aimed at creating a self-sustained community ecosystem.

Commenting on the milestone, Raahil Reddy, Director - Residential Projects, Fortune Primero, said: "Achieving ₹215 crore in sales within the first 48 hours reflects the strong trust homebuyers place in well-planned developments. What we are increasingly seeing in Bengaluru is a clear shift in buyer priorities - from transactional purchases to thoughtfully designed communities that offer long-term liveability and quality of life. Developments that combine efficient layouts, open spaces, and integrated community planning are resonating strongly with buyers, and we believe this approach will shape the next phase of housing demand in the city."

Elevating Modern Urban Living

Comprising of four high-rise towers, Seven Sarjapur is part of a 15-acre development offering over 750 premium residences. The project combines contemporary architecture with thoughtfully designed living spaces, complemented by landscaped open areas and lifestyle amenities that support modern urban living. Strategically located in Sarjapur, one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing residential corridors, the development offers seamless connectivity to major IT hubs, reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and key infrastructure, positioning it as a strong residential offering in the city's evolving housing market.

About Fortune Primero

Fortune Primero is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer with over three decades of experience in commercial real estate, having delivered more than one million square feet of premium office and commercial developments. Operating under a build - own - lease - manage model, the company has created long-term value for leading global and Indian corporates across IT, consulting, banking, and retail sectors. Expanding into residential development, Fortune Primero aims to redefine urban living through design-led, sustainable, and technology-integrated communities.

Media Contact Information

Kaizzen PR - fortuneprimero@kaizzencomm.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)