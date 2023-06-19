NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: Ginesys, a leading technology solutions provider for retail businesses, has announced the launch of 'Live Sync,' a new feature that enables real-time two-way data synchronization with its ERP solution. This innovative functionality ensures that inventory and sales information from physical stores are instantaneously updated in the brand's head office ERP system. By leveraging Live Sync, brands and retailers can confidently rely on highly accurate and up-to-date data for their e-commerce stores and marketplaces. Live Sync has already garnered praise during its initial rollout, with Manyavar and Biba as early adopters.

"Manyavar has been associated with Ginesys for the last 20 years. With more than 600+ Stores across India and abroad, the earlier mechanism of sync wasn't providing us the real-time updates about sales. The focus of Ginesys has always been to introduce new tech innovation and with the introduction of the 'live sync' feature, we are getting near real time sales and inventory positions from stores throughout the day and it is phenomenal as it is helping us in streamlining our supply chain," said Sushil Agarwal, CIO, Vedant Fashions (Manyavar).

In addition, Live Sync empowers companies with comprehensive reports on store performance, enabling informed decision-making based on real-time insights. This real-time synchronization capability offers businesses a heightened level of efficiency, collaboration, and seamless integration across multiple platforms.

Previously, updates were delivered to the ERP in batches, potentially resulting in outdated information. With the implementation of Live Sync, sales and stock data in the Ginesys ERP can be immediately visualized through dashboards and instantly propagated to web stores.

Commenting on the announcement, Prashant Lohia, Founder and CEO of Ginesys, stated, "While our brands are at the forefront of omni-channel retailing in India, many of them still utilize our offline POS. This upgrade equips Ginesys One with real-time update capabilities, even when utilizing the desktop Ginesys POS."

