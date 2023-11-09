New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE) recently hosted the highly anticipated V20 Leadership Series, which delved into the intriguing theme of "Opportunities and Challenges in Valuation." The event brought together prominent figures from the field, with a dynamic panel featuring Ben Elder, Raymond Moran, Nicolas Konialidis, Kevin Brogan FRICS FAPI, and Rengganis Kartomo.

The inaugural remarks of Prof. (Dr.) Deepak Bajaj FRICS, Director and Head of Institution at the RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University, Noida, marked the start of the event. He discussed the significance of the theme and the event and welcomed the guests to share their perspectives on valuation.

Valuation is everywhere

Valuation in the built environment is a multifaceted topic, encompassing the assessment of various real estate, construction, and infrastructure assets and liabilities. This event aimed to shed light on the challenges and opportunities that these experts encounter in this ever-evolving landscape and share their valuable insights and experiences with the students of RICS SBE and professionals from 14 different countries.

Ben Elder (Global Director of Valuation at RICS), a distinguished expert in valuation, emphasised environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and valuation's role in facilitating everyone's making well-informed decisions. He stated that valuation is everywhere, and whether it's building a factory or purchasing raw materials, valuation has been helping individuals and society make critical decisions.

Opportunities and Transparency in Valuation

The conversation continued with Raymond Moran (Managing Director, FON Advisors, LLC), who brought opportunities and data in valuation to the forefront of the discussion. He recalled his college days and provided the audience with with an understanding of the immense opportunities in valuation, both domestically and internationally. He explained the importance of understanding the nuances, practices, background, economy, etc. of a county in the valuation process. He continued by saying that data collection, data transparency, and data coordination are the keys to being an efficient valuer in the current world. Transparency in data helps build trust with all the relevant parties.

International valuation standards

Next up, Nicolas Konialidis (Director (Asia) International Valuation Standards Council, IVSC), a visionary in the field, explored the concept of international valuation standards. He encouraged the audience to embrace international valuation standards, as the purpose of these standards is to guarantee that valuers adhere to the same guidelines and procedures everywhere, resulting in an effective valuation environment. Referring to the professionals, he said, "Valuation standards protect you," elaborating that the estimates and numbers of valuers have a big influence on how money and resources are allocated. He also explained that being a competent valuer requires being able to quantify evaluations and comprehend the impact of decisions made.

Student engagement and networking

One of the highlights of the V20 Leadership Series was the active participation of students from the RICS School of the Built Environment. Beyond the insightful discussions, the V20 Leadership Series provided an excellent platform for networking and collaboration. Attendees, including students, professionals, and industry leaders, had the chance to connect, share experiences, and build relationships that may prove invaluable in their future endeavours.

Hanan Khaled AIDail Director of Organizational Development at the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (TAQEEM) and one of the V20 event guests, shared her thoughts about the event, stating, "The RICS School of Built Environment at Amity University deserves commendation for fostering an environment that promotes academic excellence and encourages the exchange of ideas."

The event left attendees inspired and informed. As the built environment industry continues to evolve, accurate and ethical valuation practices will remain essential in shaping its future. The cohort of valuers at the RICS SBE for V20 event is evidence of the enormous efforts being made by the built environment community to make this world a little better. (ANI)

