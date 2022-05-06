New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/TPT): Ridiculous Dragons, a recently launched NFT project, has touched the milestone of recording sales worth INR 4.5 crores in its first week of launch.

The NFT project, launched by Shagun Singh, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, has been successful in selling out 6020 of the total 9999 exclusive listed Dragon NFTs (each priced at 0.24 BNB).

Also Read | Chile Ask FIFA To Exclude Ecuador From World Cup.

Ridiculous Dragons is a first-of-its-kind, NFT project at the intersection of blockchain and gaming and was launched on April 14th this year. They have also announced numerous perks and exclusive features for their dragon (NFT holders).

For providing their investors and NFT holders with rich dividends against their investment, Ridiculous Dragons will also be introducing two unique features called 'Play-to-earn game' and a 'premium crypto trading group'. Through play-to-earn game, they are providing their NFT holders an opportunity to earn USD FIRE for playing, making things exciting and profitable. On the other hand, via creating a premium crypto trading group, they aim to provide dragon holders with guidance and mentorship regarding crypto trading which also includes where and when to invest. Apart from these, they also announced the move for regular giveaways to the supportive community members. In addition to these, they will also be giving away USD 500 to 10 lucky NFTs holders.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 52.

Talking about the success that Ridiculous Dragons is witnessing, Shagun Singh, the founder and CEO stated "Well, I am happy to have received such a massive response from the people and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them. My aim for launching this project was to make people aware and get connected to the fascinating world of NFTs and cryptocurrency. In the upcoming months, we are also planning to launch our marketplace as well, where we would be allowing people to create, sell and purchase their NFTs."

Ridiculous Dragons also aims to position themselves as one of the biggest NFT projects of India and for the same, they are focusing on building a strong community and providing several perks and features to all their dragon holders.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)