Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rise lnfraventures Limited, North India's leading real estate consultancy firm specialised in the luxury real estate segment, has moved into a plush new office in Gurugram. The new office will set a benchmark to raise service experience standard at a peak for their clients and associates. The office has been deigned in way to keep all vertical under one roof to tackle all sort of queries and concerns of client in lesser timeline. Synchronically exclusive cabins maintain privacy and feel at home experience allows consumer to reach to wise decision. The new office is located at the 2nd Floor of IREO Grand View Tower at Golf Course Extension, next to Hyatt Complex Gurugram and is spread over a massive 10,000 sq. ft. area.

Rise Infra had also recently announced the commencement of its operations in western India and opened a new office in BKC, Mumbai. RISE Infra will ensure to carry their inherited legacy of integrity and adhere to commitment in all the milestones they reach in their journey in coming years.

Besides, the firm has also set up a target of 3000 Crores gross sales in 2022-23. In FY 2021-22, the company had achieved sales of 1600 Crores from a single operational office. In addition to this, RISE Infra will keep enhancing their services in residential, commercial, and land acquisition, including emerging segments such as SCO, High-end retail and Low-rise floors.

Post COVID-19 Pandemic, high surge in Luxury segment has picked up soaring pace with rapid growing and the sale. Especially in the price bracket of Rs 1.5 to 5 crores, is showing no signs of abating. Customers today with more specific demands are willing to pay for the facilities and amenities without any second thoughts. "At RISE Infra, we work exclusively in the high-end residential as well as commercial segments with our decade old experience in Realty business. We efficiently bringing best possible deals for our customers with guaranteed lowest price. Hence, decision of investment in real estate would be quick and effortless," says Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO, Rise Infraventures Limited.

Rise Infra is known for its transparency and proactive guidance to its customers and helping them secure their portfolio with finest returns and extravagant growth. This present move follows the company's expansion plan spelt out earlier this financial year. This progress will help RISE Infra further consolidate its position as a steady play in the marking.

