After a delay of month from its original release date, Andor finally releases on Disney+ Hotstar starting thisWednesday. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spinoff is all set to flesh out the origins of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and if early word is anything to go by, then it looks like we have another great space opera on our hands. So, before you check out the series, here is all you need to know about the show. Andor Review: Diego Luna's 'Star Wars' Spinoff Series Blows Away Netizens, Receives Positive Early Reactions.

Cast of Andor

Diego Luna reprises his role as Andor while Genevieve O'Reilly is set to return as Mon Mothma as well. They will be joined by Stellan Skarsgard (Luthen Rael), Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen), Denise Gough (Dedra Meero), Kyle Soller (Syril), and Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera).

Plot of Andor

Andor follows the origins of Cassian Andor as the show takes place five years before Rogue One. Set in the darkest moments of the galaxy, the season will follow Andor as he becomes a revolutionary and eventually joins the Rebel Alliance.

Watch the Trailer For Andor:

Andor Episodes

Andor is set to have 12 episodes in its first season with Tony and Dan Gilroy acting as showrunners.

Release Date For Andor

Andor is set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 21, 2022. The show will premiere its first three episodes at 12:30pm and from there on out one episode will premiere weekly every Wednesday. Andor Trailer: Star Wars Fans Shower Praises For Diego Luna's 'Rogue One' Spinoff Series, Are Blown Away With Its Visuals and VFX!

Review For Andor

The reviews for Andor aren't out yet. As soon as they are, the page will be updated.

