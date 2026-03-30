PNN

New Delhi [India], March 30: Rishihood University is proud to announce the appointment of globally acclaimed scientist and Ewald Prize awardee Dr. Gautam R. Desiraju as the Dean of its Sajjan Agarwal School of Technology (SASTech). This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in the university's mission to bring best-in-class academic practices to its students, while building an institution grounded in academic rigor, innovation, and global relevance.

Also Read | Delhi DoE Result 2026 for Class 9 and 11 Declared at edustud.nic.in.

Dr. Desiraju is widely regarded as one of the foremost pioneers in the field of crystal engineering and intermolecular interactions. An Emeritus Professor at Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore), he has made foundational contributions that have shaped modern understanding in chemistry and materials science. His distinguished career includes serving as the President of the International Union of Crystallography (IUCr), further underscoring his global leadership in the scientific community.

In recognition of his groundbreaking work, Dr. Desiraju was awarded the prestigious Ewald Prize, one of the highest honors in crystallography cementing his status as a leading figure in advancing molecular science. Beyond his scientific achievements, Dr. Desiraju brings a rich legacy of scholarship and civilizational connection that's worth noting. Dr. Desiraju is the grandson of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President, in whose honour we celebrate Teacher's Day. In many ways, this is a reminder of the lineage of scholarship and the enduring ideals of education that we seek to carry forward at Rishihood.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-47 Lottery Result of 30.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Commenting on this recent appointment, Prof. (Dr.) Shobhit Mathur, Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University, says, "Dr. Desiraju's appointment marks a significant step in our journey to build a tech school that is not only industry-relevant, but also intellectually rigorous and rooted in long-term scientific thinking. His unparalleled contributions to science, global academic stature, and commitment to intellectual depth align seamlessly with our vision of building a future-ready institution. At Rishihood, we are intentional about bringing the finest minds to our campus. With Dr. Desiraju at the helm of SASTech, we are confident of shaping a technology school that is deeply rigorous, globally connected, and rooted in meaningful scientific inquiry."

Dr. Gautam R. Desiraju also shared his thoughts on the appointment, stating, "Technology turns scientific insights into infrastructure, enabling us to become self-reliant and innovative on the global stage. Technology needs to be repurposed for a new Bharat and in this context, I am pleased and honoured to be named the first Dean of the new Sajjan Agarwal School of Technology (SASTech) in Rishihood University. SASTech's vision of nurturing systems-level thinking and addressing complex, real-world challenges in domains such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and biotechnology is both timely and necessary. I look forward to contributing to an academic environment that brings together research, education, and innovation in a meaningful and sustained manner."

Dr. Desiraju's association is expected to strengthen the university's academic ecosystem, drive cutting-edge research, and foster interdisciplinary innovation. His leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping SASTech into a hub of excellence that bridges foundational science with emerging technological frontiers.

About: Rishihood University

Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy; Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)