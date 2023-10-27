NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 27: Rishihood University, India's first impact university instituted in Sonipat, Haryana hosted an exhilarating, two-day walkathon. This remarkable event which spanned a distance of 100 km was a testament to Rishihood University's dedication to inculcating sustainable awareness and holistic education in its students. This was only exacerbated by the strong determination and undying spirit of the many students who participated in the walkathon.

Also Read | Optiemus Infracom Limited To Invest Rs 250 Million in Drone Manufacturing For India and Global Market.

Various rishis and enlightened leaders of the past defined themselves as those who kept on traveling in the pursuit of truth, with most of the famous saints and revered figures like Lord Rama, Saint Adi Shankaracharya, Saint Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi being known for their travels. The Rishihood Walk is an experience for the Rishihood community to join in the tradition of the rishis who once walked this planet.

The walkathon commenced early morning with a band of 50 dedicated participants comprising 33 students and 17 staff members which took participants through the areas of Murthal, Tajpur, and Malikpur, offering picturesque sights and interaction with the locals along with a medical team to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone present.

Also Read | Colombo Building Fire Video: 24 Injured After Blaze Erupts in Eight-Storey Building in Pettah Area, Four Critical.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, Rishihood University said, "We at Rishihood University believe in creating impact through change and action with a blend of holistic development and well-rounded education. Issues like climate change, conservation and sustainable resiliency are real-word problems that are set to impact not only the next generation but many more to come. In recognition of the same, we are dedicated to creating social impact through resilient action at the grassroots level by increasing students' awareness of these issues and encouraging them to walk when possible instead of using vehicles. At Rishihood University, the focus is not just on education but also on keeping the body fit both mentally and physically, and this walkathon was hosted keeping these issues in mind. I was delighted to be a part of this journey and look forward to more such events in the future."

The walkathon comprised a mix of students and faculty including the University's CEO and Co-Founder Sahil Agarwal and Vice Chancellor and Co-Founder, Shobhit Mathur. Upon completion, participants were greeted with a hero's welcome, with the local community and organizing committee showering them with accolades and applause, marking the culmination of a strenuous yet rewarding adventure.

The ending ceremony celebrated the dedication and accomplishments of the participants. Certificates of achievement were distributed, and the participants reflected back on the extraordinary and unforgettable experience that tested the physical and mental fortitude of everyone involved.

Rishihood University, instituted in Sonepat, Haryana in 2020 is India's first impact university. Based on the ideologies of Rishihood, the University aims to impart impactful education and inculcate leadership capacity to its students with a curriculum anchored on self-leadership, mentorship, experience and multi-disciplinary learning.

Founded and led by people who come from a diverse set of backgrounds including business, public life, spirituality, academia, social entrepreneurship, technology, and social work, the University offers a multi-disciplinary, multidimensional, and multimodal way of learning.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)