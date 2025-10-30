VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Ritvaa, a new-age jewellery brand with a legacy rooted in gold craftsmanship, made a star-studded premiere with noted Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre unveiling its SmartGold Jewellery collection at a glittering launch event held at the Intercontinental, Mumbai.

The evening saw the launch of Ritvaa's elegant line of SmartGold Mangalsutras -- designs that beautifully blend timeless traditions with modern sophistication. Each piece celebrates the strength, grace, and individuality of today's woman, for whom tradition is not a constraint but an expression of self.

For centuries, the mangalsutra has been more than an ornament -- it is a sacred symbol of love, trust, and commitment. With Ritvaa SmartGold, this eternal sentiment finds a new voice -- lighter in feel, versatile in design, and enduring in beauty.

Welcoming guests at the event, Mr. Hanissh Jaain, Co-founder of Ritvaa, shared,"Ritvaa's SmartGold jewellery is crafted for the woman who embodies balance -- confident yet rooted, modern yet mindful. For her, gold is not just a possession but a reflection of emotion and meaning, worn with pride every day."

Made with certified 24-carat SmartGold, Ritvaa's jewellery gives women the freedom to wear gold fearlessly, every day, everywhere, without the worry of lockers or limitations. In an industry first, Ritvaa also offers a 100% lifetime gold buyback guarantee, making it not just a style choice but a smart choice.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Ritvaa, Mr. Amit Jaain, Co-founder, said, "The modern Indian woman no longer wears gold just for tradition -- she wears it for herself. Ritvaa was born to make that emotion tangible -- to reimagine the mangalsutra as a symbol that moves with her, through every phase of life. SmartGold is not just innovation; it's the evolution of tradition."

The event also featured the unveiling of five signature sets of SmartGold Mangalsutras, followed by a heartfelt showcase where five real women, not models, walked the ramp alongside professionals, each adorned in a Ritvaa design that reflected her individuality. The gesture symbolized Ritvaa's ethos: jewellery that lives in the everyday, not just on occasions.

Ritvaa's SmartGold collection will be launched on-ground soon through SmartGold Lounges/ Experience Centers across major metros and Tier-2 cities. The brand's design philosophy brings together Indian artistry and contemporary minimalism, tailored to regional preferences while maintaining a universally elegant appeal.

Ritvaa is a celebration of tradition, reimagined for today's woman. For generations, the mangalsutra has been one of the most sacred symbols of love and togetherness -- but somewhere along the way, it became a piece that stayed locked up, worn only on occasions. We wanted to change that. At Ritvaa, we've brought the mangalsutra back into everyday life -- making it modern, wearable, and elegant, without losing its essence. Ritvaa SmartGold is pure, certified, and designed for real life. So women can carry tradition not just in their hearts, but as part of their every day -- at work, at brunch, at home, or at celebrations. Because for us, tradition isn't about staying the same -- it's about moving forward, gracefully. That's what Ritvaa stands for -- love, faith, and elegance, made modern.

