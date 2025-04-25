PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25: River, a Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, has surpassed INR 100 crore in revenue within 4 years of its inception. The company's maiden electric two-wheeler, Indie, was launched two years ago. Also known as the SUV of Scooters, the Indie has quickly gained market traction. As of March 2025, River has achieved 1,000-unit sales in a single month.

Commenting on this achievement, Aravind Mani, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of River, said, "In just 4 years since inception, we've crossed INR 100 Crores in revenue and 1,000 scooters in monthly sales. We are proud of the strong base that we have built across R&D capability, manufacturing and distribution. It gives us great confidence as we scale our distribution and plan our next products."

River currently operates 20 outlets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Coimbatore, Vellore, Tirupati, Mysore, and many others. The company is set to expand into Trivandrum, Vijayawada, and Pune in the coming weeks. As demand surges, River is accelerating its national expansion across India to be present in over 100 cities by 2026 through company-owned stores and dealerships.

About River:

River is an electric scooter company based in Bengaluru. With an emphasis on design and technology, River builds products that make a positive impact on the everyday lives of people. Founded in March 2021 by Aravind Mani and Vipin George, River is backed by marquee investors such as Japan-based Yamaha Motor Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Dubai based Al Futtaim group, Chris Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Trucks VC.

Website: https://www.rideriver.com/LinkedIn: @rideriverInstagram: @rideriver.inYouTube: @rideriverX: @worldofriver

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673334/River_Store.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337239/5117352/River_Logo.jpg

