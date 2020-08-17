Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): RMZ Corp, India's leading privately owned real estate developer, manager and investor of real assets, today announced that globally it is the first to have earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), acknowledging the innovative measures it has adopted in response to the pandemic to ensure a safe return to work for its member community.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

Also Read | Anti-Mask Indian Youngsters Burn Face Masks For ‘Mask Se Azaadi’ Campaign on Independence Day, Get Slammed on Social Media.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

"We are proud to share that RMZ Corp is the first company globally to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). We are sure that the endorsement of our policies, procedures and protocols from an organisation like IWBI will enhance member confidence while returning to work during these challenging times," said Thirumal Govindraj, Managing Director - Executive Board.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls in National Capital, IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Next 48 Hours.

"RMZ is committed to the safety and wellness of its members, more so after the outbreak of the Covid -19 pandemic. We were so very excited about the WELL Health-Safety Rating that on the day of launch we committed an office portfolio of 17 million sqft under this rating system. We are hoping to reinforce our relationship beyond our existing association as the leading portfolio partner for WELL buildings from India," he also said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored to companies in every sector how critically important it is to be prepared for a crisis. RMZ has demonstrated outstanding leadership by taking purposeful steps forward to help ensure the health and safety of their staff and visitors as they return to the workplace at dozens of buildings," said Rick Fedrizzi, IWBI chairman and CEO. "At IWBI, we are proud to celebrate this achievement with RMZ as they lead the way toward a healthy, resilient recovery and help drive transformative action in India and globally."

The features to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating are stringent and only entities meeting/fulfilling these parameters are granted the rating and the opportunity to display the WELL Health-Safety seal.

RMZ Corp has successfully implemented the required features across its 41 buildings, including one of its kind touchless elevators in addition to touchless, water and sanitizer dispensers, implementation of rigorous cleaning protocols and increased cleaning frequency, development of emergency preparedness for both the occupants and visitors as well plan for re-entry after an emergency event.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)