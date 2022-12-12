New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/SRV): RoboFun Lab (RFL), a leading robotics and coding institute for school kids, co-founded by Manoj Patel and Ashwin Shah along with Abhi Patel in 2016, has raised close to USD 1 Million from marquee investor, Vallabh Bhanshali, based out of Mumbai.

The freshly raised funds will help RFL set up the online technology education business of the company, strengthen the content, and help them expand into new business territories.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: EC Team To Visit Hill State This Week To Review Preparedness for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

RFL offers various courses on robotics, coding, and IoT to K 12 students through its centers across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot, along with the franchisee at Jamnagar and Porbandar.

RFL also caters to 2000+ students as a part of in-school programmes across these cities. During the Pandemic, RFL launched its online classes through which it has trained over 1800 students.

Also Read | Saphala Ekadashi 2022 Date in India and Shubh Muhurat: Know All About Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha and Other Rituals on This Auspicious Day.

RFL students have gone on to win the competitions like World Robot Olympiad, FIRST Lego League, FIRST Tech Challenge, and FIRST Robotics Competitions to name a few. RFL alumni are now pursuing STEM in prestigious universities like Columbia, CALTECH, CMU, Purdue, UMass, etc.

According to Manoj Patel, Co-founder, and MD, "RFL's goal is to ensure that students get a right head start in the technology era by equipping them with the skills of the future. With this funding round, RFL will be able to accelerate its vision at a much faster pace."

RFL's Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Shah said that since their inception in 2016, the best minds in STEM are being brought together by RFL to develop and deliver the best technology courses. With this funding, we will be able to recruit even more talented individuals and create newer programmes that are more hands-on, engaging, and challenging and the ones that prepare our students for competitions, careers, and life. We look forward to impacting many more lives than before at a much faster pace with this funding round.

Abhi Patel, Director, and CPO stated that while we have a very strong offline presence in India, we are working on developing a holistic online platform that supports synchronous and asynchronous learning, and builds on the RFL curriculum backed by expert coaches to be able to cater to students in non-metros as well as other middle eastern countries.

To know more about RoboFun Lab, please visit - www.robofunlab.com

For more information, please write an email to - ashwin@robofunlab.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)